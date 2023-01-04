yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2022)

Rural Burt County residents are encouraged to take another look to be sure which county supervisor represents them. That’s because their supervisor district may have changed. During its Dec. 28 meeting, the county Board of Supervisors approved new boundaries for the seven districts. The changes take effect immediately. Like all counties, Burt County is required to review its district boundaries every 10 years to follow results from the national census. Divided equally among seven supervisor districts, each would have a target population of 960.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The Historic Bryant House museum, scheduled to be closed for good two years ago, has a new lease on life. The Victorian mansion built by Tekamah lumberman E.W. Bryant in 1890, previously was owned by Burt County Museum. Museum officials last week signed over ownership to the new Historic Bryant House, Inc.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Like a holiday dinner, everything will be on the table when the Legislature convenes next week. Dist. 16 State Sen. Lydia Brasch said taxation was the number-one concern among her constituents, according to a survey.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Arizona Township officially turned over the care of its roads to Burt County as of Dec. 31. Township board members Wally Lydick, John Hardy and Ted Connealy appeared before the Burt County Board of Supervisors Dec. 27 to resolve a few final issues before finalizing the transfer.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The deadline is approaching for prospective customers to join the proposed Logan East Rural Water System. Logan East is considering expanding from the Oakland area into the rest of Burt County, but public interest--in the form of sign-ups for an expansion study--will determine whether or not the system is built.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Burt County Public Power official Ray Carlson said this week that in his 30 years with the company there has been nothing of the magnitude of last week’s ice and snow storm which cut off electrical power to an estimated 1,000-1,500 rural customers. A total of 250 poles were destroyed in the Dec. 27 storm, which district officials estimated will cost them at least a quarter of a million dollars in damages and in salaries for overtime and extra labor. From last Monday until Sunday, crews that included 40 outside linemen and assorted trucks, were averaging 18-20 hours of work a day.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Plans to convert Tekamah’s old swimming pool into a skating rink fell through, or rather leaked through, last week. The city had intended to flood a portion of the 40-year-old pool and turn it into an ice skating rink this winter. But water pumped into the concrete tank leaked out as fast as it went in, according to Water Department Superintendent Floyd Burrell. Over a full week, more than 400,000 gallons of water went into the tank and right on through into the ground.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Dean White and Stan LeMaster were honored at the annual Midwestern Association of the Amateur Athletics Union banquet at the Livestock Exchange Building in Omaha Saturday evening. White received a plaque for being the outstanding distance runner in the Midwest during 1962. He is a Tekamah High graduate and now a senior at Doane College in Crete. LeMaster was presented a trophy sponsored by the Kitty Clover Company for his achievements as a swimmer in 1962. He ranked nationally in the 13-14 age group and ended the year with the third fastest time in the nation in the 100-yard long-course freestyle event.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The 1953 March of Dimes campaign will be launched in Burt County tomorrow by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. With more persons stricken with infantile paralysis in 1952 than ever before, the 3,100 chapters of the March of Dimes organization are preparing to match the record polio onslaught with a record March of Dimes in 1953.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Forty-eight young Burt County men, including a number of Tekamah’s most active business and professional men, began active training with Uncle Sam’s fighting forces this week. After passing their physicals, they have now reported to Ft. Leavenworth for outfitting and assignments. Included in the group were County Attorney Keith Hopewell; Don Spann, popular young manager of the Council Oak store; Bill Ellis, assistant at the Andresen Oil Co.; Lloyd Nordstrom, who has been associated with his brother Arnold in the Gambles store; Fred Hemphill, co-publisher of the Burt County Plaindealer; and Wayne Hancock, assistant at the J.C. Penney store.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Tekamah Chamber of Commerce voted Tuesday to endorse the proposed corn show to be held next month and voted to give $25 toward its support. It also was suggested that merchants cooperate by awarding prizes for the best entries and exhibits. Prof. C.C. Brimmer of the high school faculty suggested the idea of a corn show some weeks ago and the plan immediately met with approval. The show will be sponsored by the agricultural class and will be held in the school gymnasium where there will be ample space for exhibits.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Saturday was moving day at the county courthouse as new officials moved in and some offices even moved. The first floor now contains the offices of County Superintendent W.T. Poucher; County Surveyor W.E Pratt, County Nurse Clara Ruff, the farmer’s assembly room and the ladies rest room. On the second floor are County Treasurer F.E. Erickson, County Clerk Carl Holland, County Attorney James A. Clark, County Judge Orville Chatt and the Board of Supervisors. Third floor offices remain the same although new County Sheriff W.D. Smith assumes those duties from Ran Stanfield. W.H. Van Cleve remains Clerk of the District Court. The occupants of the fourth floor must be content to remain in their present rooms until the courts see fit to allow them to make a change.