1 Year Ago (2022)

Burt County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday passed Resolution 2022-05, which outlines the regulations required of a wind energy installation. Wind energy systems, both commercial and small scale, are addressed in the new zoning rules. Both are considered conditional uses, meaning whoever wants to install one has to apply for a permit, gain approval from the county planning commission following a public hearing and get final approval from the county board following another public hearing.

5 Years Ago (2018)

In about a month, the City of Tekamah is expected to have a new animal control ordinance in place. Under the new ordinance, which was read for a second time last week, dog owners still will be required to register their pets. The ordinance does not outlaw any breed of dog, however, owners have the responsibility of protecting their pet from adverse weather conditions and to protect the public from their pet when necessary. The new ordinance was developed with public input after several pit bull owners approached the council asking for ways to make their pets legal. The ordinance can be approved following its third reading, expected Feb. 22. It becomes effective 15 days after it is published.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Any area readers who want to borrow an e-book or audio book only needs one thing—a library card from one of the county’s three libraries. A library card gives patrons access to a program called Overdrive which provides access to a wide variety of titles available through the Nebraska Overdrive Library.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has scheduled a public hearing Feb. 13 to discuss land acquisition for the Lower Decatur Bend project. NRD officials say the appraisals on privately held property in the area are complete and have been certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The $6.1 million project is a joint effort between the NRD and the Corps.

30 Years Ago (1993)

By the fall of 1993, motorists should no longer have to maneuver around bumps, ruts and potholes when traveling between Tekamah and Herman. Nebraska Department of Roads officials announced last week that bids will be let in May for a resurfacing project on Highway 75 from the south edge of Tekamah to the Burt-Washington county line. Work on the two-month job is expected to get under way this summer.

40 Years Ago (1983)

The decision to add computer technology to the Tekamah-Herman curriculum this year was a slow, deliberate process, according to school officials. And now that six new micro-computers have been implemented into the second semester class schedule, those officials remain cautious about just how big a role the machines should play in secondary education.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Loans on farm-stored 1972 crop feed grains will not be extended beyond current maturity dates, even though current shortages of railroad cars may create difficulties in moving farm-stored grains to market. Movement of grain here has slowed to a virtual halt due to the lack of rail cars. Grain producers say they cannot deliver grain to local elevators because commercial storage sites are full. Farmers Co-op Elevator manager Kenneth Miller said the co-op has 130 cars of grain sold but can’t get it moved. Since mid-December he has placed orders for 200 grain cars and received 17.

60 Years Ago (1963)

In observance of their 45 consecutive years of membership in Tekamah’s LaFrenz American Legion post, 11 members assembled at the Legion hall Feb. 6 and later adjourned to Dorothy Brockway’s for dinner and a social gathering. The group included Byron Schroeder and Burley Baker, both charter members of the local post, as well as Harvey Loerch, Leo Dean, Archie Corbin, John Herman, Elmer Georgeson, Ernest Jacobsen, Elmer Olinger, Harry Brix and Clyde Tunberg.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Members of the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Men’s committee have completed plans for the special Dollar Days which will be held in conjunction with the Youth Art Exhibit this Friday and Saturday. Merchants are cooperating in the trade days sale and some 50 business firms will offer unusually low prices on selected items. Appliances, household and farming equipment, furniture, clothing foods and dozens of other items are on the list of money-saving specials.

80 Years Ago (1943)

The government suddenly put shoes under rationing Sunday. Sales were prohibited Monday and rationing started Tuesday. The ration is three pairs a year for every man, woman and child, but members of a family may pool their coupons so that some may buy more if others buy less. The rationing covers all shoes containing any leather and all rubber-soled shoes, but not slippers, soft-soled baby shoes or storm wear such as rubbers and arctics. Shoe repair and second-hand shoes are not rationed.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Carrying out the recommendation recently made by Gov. Charles Bryan, a Board of Conciliation to consider mortgage indebtedness problems has been named for Burt County. The selection was made by the state board from a list of names recommended to it. The members of the new board are: A.K. Chestem of Decatur, J.A. Johnson of Craig, Andrew Nelson of Oakland, R.A. Cram of Tekamah and Harry White of Lyons. Persons wishing to confer with the board may do so at any time.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Bids for the paving of Tekamah streets will be awarded at a meeting of the city council next Monday. It will not be many weeks before dirt will commence to fly in different parts of the first district preliminary to the paving work.