1 Year Ago (2022)

Word was received that Maj. Sam Shamburg had been promoted to the rank of Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. A 2002 Tekamah-Herman grad, Shamburg and his family live in South Korea where he is stationed with the Strategy Department at Osan Air Base. After attending college on an Air Force ROTC scholarship, he became a commissioned officer upon his graduation and became a helicopter pilot.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Megan Olson, the daughter of Scott and Susan Olson of Tekamah, was crowned as the 2018 winner of the Junior Miss Nebraska Princess of America pageant held recently in Lincoln. She will compete for the national Title this August in Branson, Missouri.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Driven by an increase in Burt County land values projected at 25 to 30 percent, the county’s total valuation is estimated at $1.33 billion, a 17.5 percent increase. Some land was selling at $9,000 to $11,000 per acre last fall. Those prices won’t show up in expected valuation increases for another year.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Plans to pay for an expansion of the chicken barn at the Burt County Fairgrounds had feathers flying at a recent county Board of Supervisors meeting. The fair board asked the county board for $10,000 to pay for tin work and electricity. Donors already had paid for, and poured, the concrete slab need to expand the current barn. The county board was divided on using inheritance fund money to pay for the work. A compromise was struck that approved $5,000 from inheritance fund and an appeal to fair supporters to provide the rest.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Burt County Sheriff Leonard Canarsky reminded residents that using the new 911 system is not a long-distance call. He several people using the system thought the extra digit was needed, Canarsky said. If the additional number is dialed, the call will not go through.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Clean-up has been completed and Tekamah-Herman youth have now started painting chores at their soon-to-be-opened youth center, located in the old Tekseed building and the south end of 13th Street. Center officers are using the site for their regular meetings, but the facility is not expected to officially open until March 26, which has been designated a “Youth Day” by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.

50 Years Ago (1973)

A quarter-century of active leadership in 4-H Club programs brought a rural Tekamah man recognition and appreciation from fellow club leaders her Monday night. James Fleischman was cited for 25 years of continuous service as a leader of the Lucky 13 Club and a member of the 4-H Council. Former county agent Joe Roh, who was emcee Monday’s banquet, said capable dedicated leaders are the key to a successful 4-H program.

60 Years Ago (1963)

The Burt County chapter of the Nebraska School Improvement Association will hold its annual meeting at the Tekamah City Auditorium March 11 at 8 p.m. Election of county directors whose terms expire will be held during the meeting. Delwin VonEssen, Calvin Moseman, Art Uhing, Dale Hightree and John Hansen all see their two-year terms expire this year. Holdover directors include Merlin Smith, Willmer Moseman, Robert Ray, Howard Anderson and Art Linden. All members of rural school boards and other interested persons are invited to attend.

70 Years Ago (1953)

About 80 Cub Scouts and their parents attended the annual Blue and Gold banquet at the city auditorium Thursday evening. One-year pins were given to Allen Allison, Bradley Beaver, Lonnie Bucy, Clark Feuerbacher, Larry Freeman and Dale Payne of Den 2. Scouts of Den 3 receiving Lion badges include Douglas Christensen, Dick King, Kenneth Uehling and Tom Eckley.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Meats, cheese, butter, cooking fats and oils will be rationed beginning April 1 under current plans of food rationing agencies. The red coupons of the No. 2 ration book would be used and meat rations are expected to run about 1.75 pounds per person per week. Cheese will be rationed together with meat because of its usefulness as a meat substitute. Butter, margarine and cooking fats and oils will be grouped together because of their interchangability. Tekamah school superintendent Paul Reid said 3,762 No. 2 ration books were distributed at the registration which closed last weekend.

90 Years Ago (1933)

In a comparatively few hours after receiving Gov. Bryan’s order closing all banks in the state for three days, Tekamah Chamber of Commerce sponsored a $1,000 issue of scrip money to relieve any pressure that might be experienced in local business channels relative to insufficient money to carry on the business in this community. An emergency committee of A.M. Anderson, chairman, and H.J. Wragge, R.K. Hancock, and C.L. Holland formulated plans for the induction of the new medium of exchange in this immediate territory. Chairman Anderson said $300 to $400 is presently in circulation. It is issued only to reliable individuals and businesses who are able to provide ample collateral in the form of bank deposits, cash, securities or bonds.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Following weeks of spring-like weather, the mercury suddenly took a drop Saturday morning, turning a gentle spring rain into a raging blizzard. The storm was said to have rivalled the famous storm of Jan. 12, 1888, but left only a few inches of snow behind. At its height, between 5 and 6 p.m., the snow was so thick that buildings across the street became mere forms or blotted out entirely. About 100 telephone poles were reported down in the country and the tangling of wires has put practically all rural lines out of commission.