yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

MercyOne Oakland Medical Center announced June 23 it will no longer accept new inpatient admissions and the Emergency Department will be closed effective July 1, 2021. The medical center’s parent company cited low daily inpatient and emergency room volumes as the main factors in the decision. Both MercyOne Oakland and Lyons Family Medicine clinics will remain open. Hospital leaders have notified the state of the closure and will work with patients to coordinate ongoing care.

5 Years Ago (2017)

It will be about this time next year when the P Street project gets going in earnest. Tekamah City Council settled on a new construction schedule. The delay hinges around several trees that need removed. The trees are home to a protected migratory species, the Northern long-earned bat. As such, the trees can’t be removed until after July 31, too late to complete work this year on the vital farm-to-market road, city officials say.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The first ever Burt County Area Relay for Life was a huge success, raising over $42,000 for the American Cancer Society. Some of the festivities for the event, held at the Oakland-Craig high school track, included a survivors supper, presentation of the colors, a silent auction, a boot decorating contest and the Relay’s signature moment--the luminaria ceremony.

20 Years Ago (2002)

A disaster will strike Tekamah Aug. 29. Although planners aren’t saying what the disaster is or just when it will strike, one thing is certain: it’s a drill. Area emergency management officials are using the drill to test local preparedness systems. The school, fire department, police department, local ministers, the city and Cottonwood Clinic all will be involved in the drill.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Thanks to generous support from alumni, Tekamah-Herman’s newly established foundation is off to a good start. Foundation coffers now total $1,380, a sum made up completely of donations from T-H grads. One of the first donors was Robert C. Holland who gave $1,000. A member of the Class of 1942, Holland is a former executive director, and former board member, of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Motorists leaving Tekamah by way of Lake Street will have to find an alternate route for the next few weeks while contractors dismantle a bridge, located about two miles east of town, and replace it with a triple concrete box culvert. The road has been closed since last Thursday morning when workers began dismantling the bridge. Although still in good condition, it is too narrow, road officials say, to handle Lake Street traffic. It will be moved about a half-mile west of Tekamah where it will replace an existing bridge.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Cutbacks of Sunday mail service to communities with fewer than 1,400 residents have been deferred by the United States Postal Service pending more study and evaluation it was announced this week. The effect on rural Nebraska communities that depend on the postal service for delivery of newspapers on Sunday will be further weighed against the post office’s cost for Sunday service, according to E.L. Paulsen, manager of the Omaha Postal District.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Production activity on the Plaindealer came to a sudden halt at about 1:35 Monday afternoon when a power failure blacked out a 300,000 square mile area in the Midlands. The 55-minute outage brought all operations to a complete stop on a normally busy day. The massive power failure that hit Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota was described as the longest in endurance and most widespread in the state’s power history. The federal Bureau of Reclamation has blamed the outage on faulty operation of a protective relay at South Dakota’s Fort Randall Dam and generator trouble in Omaha. The relay protects the power circuit from overloading. When it failed, the resulting overloads caused a general failure throughout the Fort Randall grid system.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Representatives from seven towns along the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis and Omaha Railroad held their second meeting Thursday night at Oakland to further discuss improved freight service on this line and to form a permanent organization. Neal Bailey and Clyde Tunberg represented Tekamah Another meeting will be called within 30 days.

80 Years Ago (1942)

With plans for the 1942 Burt County Fair well under way, the members of the board of directors decided at the meeting held Saturday night that it would be impossible to postpone the fair this year. The secretary contacted the fairs in the northeast Nebraska circuit and the 4-H club fair at Fremont and all of them are going ahead with the fairs.

90 Years Ago (1932)

The golfers who spent Sunday at Fremont returned with words of praise for the splendid course and the hospitality shown by the Fremonters. More than 150 men were on the links. Par on the Fremont course is 76. Dick Rice of Tekamah made it in 88 and Lee Loerch in 100, the two lowest scores reported by the local golfers. On the Tekamah course, handicap matches are now being started. They are open to all who care to participate. Entrance can be made by advising the secretary, Lee Loerch.

100 Years Ago (1922)

(Following its purchase of the Tekamah Journal), the Burt County Herald is now located in its new brick building by the bridge, one block north of its former location. The work of moving its plant and changing and selling of the extra equipment of the two plants will, of course, take several weeks, but as both plants are capable of working, we are endeavoring to take care of all work and printing of the newspaper. The Herald is now YOUR “home town paper” and we invite any ideas or suggestions for its betterment.

