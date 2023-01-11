yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2022)

A Tekamah teenager emerged as the winner of a photography contest sponsored by Nebraska Cattlemen. The organization held its first photo contest this fall and received many submissions from members across the state. Ryan Braniff’s photo of a calf in the cold was voted as the first place winner by delegates at the NC state convention held Dec. 1-3 in Kearney. In addition to being the first winner of the organization’s first photo contest, Braniff also won $100.

5 Years Ago (2018)

A time capsule was uncovered during the recent demolition of the old Craig school building. Staff at the Burt County Museum opened the box last week and it soon became obvious that water had been leaking into the century-old box for some time. Among the soggy contents were two Indian head pennies, dated 1899 and 1902; and two copies of the Craig News newspaper. Most of the rest of the water-logged contents were moldy Masonic manuals.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Five members of the Logan Valley Artists are making it possible to enjoy the beauty of a winter walk without ever getting cold. Their 23-piece art exhibit titled “Winter,” is now on display at the Sears Center in Decatur. The self-guided tour starts by picking up a guide sheet located near the center’s entrances. The display will be up through February.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Wednesday’s scant inch of snow came too late for a white Christmas and didn’t stay long enough to make a white anything else. The snow was, however, the first measurable precipitation the city had seen in nearly a month, amounting to .02 of an inch. The driest December on record has pushed drought conditions back into the “abnormally dry” category on the National Drought Monitor index at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

30 Years Ago (1993)

At the direction of State Attorney General Don Stenberg, Blair hospital officials want to know who you know. Stenberg has ordered that the Memorial Community Hospital Corporation call a special meeting on Feb. 6 to ratify action that members took in April of 1988 regarding governance of the hospital. To do so, the hospital must locate and attempt to notify 2,000 people who have purchased $25 lifetime memberships in a span dating from 1954 to today.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Middle Missouri Natural Resources District officials will meet Thursday with Tekamah Chamber of Commerce members and city and county officials to discuss a possible community role in getting Summit Lake recreation area open to the public. The 540-acre facility, which state officials say has a potential of 60,000-70,000 visitor days of recreation use annually, currently is closed due to lack of funds needed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to take over its operation and maintenance.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Tekamah City Council approved a street improvement plan for 1973 that is expected to see a dozen paving projects completed this summer at a combined cost to property owners of more than $100,000. The number-one project for the summer is to revamp the intersection at 8th and M streets to improve the flow of run-off water and reduce an abrupt “hump” where M Street joins a rural road at the east edge of town. The intersection has been the source of bitter controversy since the street was paved last summer.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Harry Newell was renamed chairman of the Burt County Board of Supervisors at the annual reorganization meeting of that body held Tuesday. Other supervisors include Joe Fredstrom, J.B. Connealy, George Miller, Ray Cram, John Skinner and Edgar Hansen. The board reappointed Joe Neary as highway commissioner and Jess Newill of Lyons as bridge foreman.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Wayne Whitney, Extension horticulturist from the University of Nebraska, will conduct a pruning demonstration at the M.D. Hemphill orchard this Friday at 10 a.m. The orchard is located three blocks north and one block west of the courthouse. Mr. Whitney will instruct in the pruning of grape vines and apple, pear and peach trees. Members of the vocational agriculture class of the high school will observe the demonstration. All others who are interested are cordially invited to attend.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Dale “Sonny” Hansen of Tekamah is listed among the American and British airmen who recently knocked 28 enemy planes out of Tunisia’s skies and rocked Tunis and its port of La Goulette in the second greatest raid of the African Campaign. The Americans were credited with 23 of the 28 enemy planes bagged in the mammoth raid.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Tekamah’s last connecting link with its pioneer days was broken Monday when the oldest house in the city was torn down by Will Cornish. The lumber will be hauled to his farm and used there in the construction of outbuildings. The pioneer home was built in the spring of 1860 for Mr. and Mrs. George Thomas, parents of William Thomas who was born that same year in Tekamah. It was the largest residence here for several years and stood just west of the brick building known for years as the Merchants Hotel block.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Plans are being made for a new system of street lighting for the business district of Tekamah, which will be placed in ahead of the paving. While it has not been decided as to the electroliers, it is hoped by many that a cluster style, either three or five globes, be used. The bases will be put in as the paving work goes forward and all that will remain is the selection and installation of the posts. It is hoped that several different designs of electroliers will be had so a comparison can be made and the prettiest ones selected for use.