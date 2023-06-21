1 Year Ago (2022)

City of Tekamah and Tekamah Chamber of Commerce representatives formally opened Tekamah’s new swimming pool Friday afternoon during a sun splashed 12:30 p.m. ceremony, held in front of approximately three dozen area adults and children. The $4 million facility opened to the public at 1 p.m.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The volume of problems at the historic marker site on the north edge of Tekamah led Tekamah police to ask the city council for a tool to keep the area clear. The council responded by adopting a resolution that puts a 30-minute limit on parking at the site and closes the area altogether when the adjoining park is closed—from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The City of Tekamah formally accepted a $29,500 grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to help pay for the construction of a new playground in memorial park. The grant caps a multi-year volunteer effort to relocate a playground near the new ball diamond.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A $50,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is designed to help make area farmers more computer literate. It will fund a four-tiered program in five pilot counties, including Burt. Each level includes 12 hours of classroom instruction over a four-week period.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Tekamah is among 21 Nebraska communities in line to receive a share of $23.7 million that the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality plans to loan for sewage treatment plant improvements over the next three years. City officials are asking for $600,000 for a project that will increase capacity of the local system and bring it into compliance with state and federal regulations.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Massive earth slides along south Blackbird Creek west of Decatur forced Nebraska Department of Roads officials to close an 11-mile stretch of Highway 51. Landslides have created a three-foot drop in the highway’s surface. A bridge over the creek remains standing, but the north wing of the east abutment has been pushed out by earth pressure.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Two Tekamah volunteer firemen boarded a plane in Omaha Wednesday, bound for Ohio where they will accept delivery of a new ambulance. Squad captain Carl Schroeder and lieutenant Gene TeSelle will drive the new unit home from its Cincinnati assembly plant. The new ambulance replaces a nine-year-old model that has logged over 50,000 miles while responding to over 2,000 calls.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Sandra Stork of Tekamah was elected president of the Junior Shorthorn Association which was organized at Seward this week. An estimated 500 Shorthorn cattlemen and their families from Nebraska and western Iowa attended. A total of 68 junior members signed the original charter.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Don Thomas of Tekamah, 18, was signed to an Omaha Cardinals baseball contract last week. He was rated as an outstanding prospect by veteran scout C.A. Marr, who signed him. The contract calls for $4,000 the first season.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Floyd Mikkelson of Lyons, W.W. Small of Decatur, W.E. Engdahl of Oakland, Art Wolfe of Craig, Harry Newell of Tekamah, Mrs. Emery Davis of Craig and Tom Tobin, Jr. of Tekamah were appointed to a new Farm Labor Committee last week. They are tasked to work with the county agent to solve farm labor shortages caused by men now serving in the armed forces.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The city council’s park committee, along with Mayor Anderson, awarded a contract to Will Sherman Tuesday evening to construct rest rooms in the bandstand at Folsom Park. The $250 contract calls for sewerage, plumbing fixtures and remodeling the rear of the structure. The committee includes Herb Chase as chairman, Earl Isgrig and Dr. D.C. Scott.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The officers of the Burt County Pioneers and Old Settlers Association met in the Farmers Meeting Room at the courthouse Monday afternoon to make arrangements for their 21st annual reunion and picnic. The date was set for Aug. 30 in Tekamah’s Folsom Park where they have held these reunions for the past 20 years. The soldiers of all wars are to be specially invited and requested to have headquarters tents in the park where they can welcome their comrades.