1 Year Ago (2022)

Voters in some supervisor districts were encouraged to check and make sure which district they’re now in after district boundaries were changed following the recent census. Each of the seven districts saw changes but only districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election this year.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Work on Decatur’s troubled Broadway Bridge is expected to get under way this week, but without financial help from the county. The county board initially was going to spend $14,000 to help with repairs, but pulled back the offer after learning the bridge is not the county’s responsibility and that repairs would cost nearly three times as much, $39,500. Village officials said they didn’t know anything was wrong with the bridge because they hadn’t received any inspection reports even though the state inspects the bridge every year.

10 Years Ago (2013)

A meeting in Blair Feb. 8 is intended to give area residents who suffered damage from the 2011 Missouri River flooding the chance to discuss a proposed lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Signing on to the lawsuit is the first step in receiving restitution for any property loss.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Rev. Richard J. Tiggelaar accepted the pastorate for the Craig Alder Grove Parish during a special ceremony Jan. 26 at Craig Methodist Church. Dr. Keith Johnson, district superintendent of the Methodist Church, took part in the ceremony which was followed by a soup luncheon and an all-parish planning meeting.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Burt County will not be represented on Memorial Community Hospital’s interim board of directors should Blair’s Concerned Citizens’ group get its wish at a Saturday’s special meeting of the hospital corporation. The group, which opposes ratification of the current hospital governance system, supports a new slate of board members who are all Blair residents. Burt County currently is represented by Rick Nelsen and David Wragge. A new corporation board will be elected only if those attending Saturday’s special meeting vote against ratification of the current governance system.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Former Tekamah resident Pat Jacobberger soon will join the research team the Center for Earth and Planetary Science, a branch of the National Air and Space Museum at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Dr. Jacobberger is a 1973 graduate of Tekamah-Herman. She received her bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1977 and earned her doctorate in earth and planetary sciences from Washington University in St. Louis in 1982. At the center, she will continue her research in geology and remote sensing of deserts and other arid regions.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Scouting’s highest rank, the Eagle Award, was conferred on two Tekamah Scouts here Sunday afternoon. More than 175 attended ceremonies at the United Methodist Church to see Boyd Bolter and Randy Bundy elevated to Eagle status. The ceremony raised to 14, the number of Tekamah Scouts who have achieved the Eagle rank in more than 40 years. They join Jean Jack, 1931; Ivan McDonald, 1935; Robert Brune, 1939; Orville K. Chatt, Robert C. Holland and Allen L. Morrow, 1941; David Hart and Boyd Rouse, 1947; Donald Allely, 1948; Mark Potadle and William Kolbinger, 1968; and Paul Potadle, 1972.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Tekamah High School juniors Mike Shafer and Barbara Major were crowned king and queen at the annual Sweetheart Ball held at City Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 1. Judy DeVasure, Trudy Walker Les Ray and Terry Stork were attendants to the king and queen. The royal couple was crowned by last year’s king, Curt Bromm and Jackie Marquardt, secretary of the FHA chapter at Tekamah High.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Earl B. Reinert, 16, of Tekamah, was arraigned in county court Monday on a charge of night speeding at 85 miles per hour. Judge Don Farrrens fined him $35 and costs. The judge suspended $20 of the fine provided Reinert write a 3,000-word essay on the dangers of speeding. He has three weeks to complete the assignment.

80 Years Ago (1943)

The Office of Price Administration announced Tuesday that rationing of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables and dried fruits will start March 1. Grocery store sales of these commodities will stop at midnight Feb. 20 and will not be resumed until the ration date. The “freeze“ was set up by officials to allow grocers to stock up, to arrange and mark merchandise and undertake other preparations for the complicated “point rationing” system. Beginning Feb. 22 and stretching over six days, the entire population of the county will be registered at schoolhouses and elsewhere for the new type of rationing. The registrations will be similar to the nationwide registration for sugar rationing nearly a year ago.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The last of the right-of-way necessary for the new paved highway between Blair and Tekamah was obtained last Saturday at Blair and the $140,000 project appears in line for completion early this year.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The series of six Father and Son Banquets in Burt County will be brought to a fitting close tonight when close to 300 Tekamah dads and lads are expected in the Methodist Church basement to eat together, hear the pointed remarks of two boys and two men, sing under the guidance of George Campbell and then enjoy a concert by the YMCA Male Quartet.