yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Emergency Medical Services personnel from all across Burt County gathered at the city auditorium in Tekamah last weekend for a first-of-its-kind conference and training seminar. Forty-three EMS personnel participated in the conference. Every fire district in the county was represented. The conference took place over three days, culminating in a simulation in which EMS teams from each rural rescue department were evaluated on their response. The scenario involved an ATV accident in which a male victim was unconscious and bleeding. Two young women were also involved in the accident. They were volunteers done up to look like they had injuries as well.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Lyons man Chuck Hassebrook, a longtime University of Nebraska Regent and the 2014 Democratic candidate for governor, last week announced his candidacy for the District 16 seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Hassebrook currently is vice president of project development with Sandhills Energy in Valentine. Prior to that, he was executive director of the Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons where he worked for 37 years.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Plans for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of highways 32 and 77 south of Oakland are now on the table. They were on the walls, too, during a two-hour informational open house at Oakland City Auditorium Aug. 28. Approximately 55 area residents attended the session.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Over 600 Tekamah-Herman students were evacuated from the elementary and high school buildings as part of a disaster drill last Thursday. The facility was emptied after a bomb threat was called into the school at approximately 1 p.m. The drill was conducted to test the school’s, as well as the city’s emergency response systems. Guided by Region 5/6 Emergency Manager Bill Pook, the drill was termed a success.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Several local bicyclists have been spending recent Saturdays on the road in an effort to tune up both bike and body for the second annual “Bike Ride Around Burt County.” The ride, sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, Sept. 12. Approximately 50 riders are expected for the tour that will pass through every town in the county.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Seventeen members of the Shizuoka Perfecture Government Officials and Farmers Group from Omaha’s “sister city,” in Japan made Burt County one of their stops Monday during a nationwide tour of American agricultural communities. The visitors toured Tippery Farms near Decatur, then boarded a bus for Tekamah where they stopped for dinner before proceeding to the University of Nebraska test station in Mead and the NU campus in Lincoln.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Plans to open Tekamah’s new municipal pool over the Labor Day weekend were scuttled last week in a flurry of action and counter-action by city officials. Orders countermanding the proposed opening came from Mayor Joe Bliss after at least two city council members had said last Wednesday that the pool could be opened during a weekend “shakedown” test by engineers, construction people and the city.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Thirty-six hundred persons went to Tekamah City Auditorium Sunday for the type 2 dosage of the Sabin vaccine. This completes the three-dose series needed for complete protection against polio for most people in this area. Those who missed type 1 will have an opportunity to take it Sept. 30 at the auditorium.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Six persons were injured in an auto-truck crash six miles northeast of Tekamah last Friday night. Dr. D.C. Scott, Tekamah mayor, suffered a fractured collarbone and cracked ribs. He remains confined to his home but is recovering. Five others in the car driven by Lloyd Lawrence also were injured. They included Mr. Lawrence, Rodney Severine and Dee Valder, all of Tekamah; and Russell Johnson and James McLaughlin, both of Omaha. All suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck, Dick Kohler, was not hurt. The six men had attended a Tekseed Hybrid Co. fish feed at the Lloyd Jackson farm and were returning to Tekamah. The accident occurred as they were entering the gravel road which leads from Tekamah to the Arizona community, about a mile west of the Goose Pasture school.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Mike Siders’ Tekamah All-Stars will go up against the Herman nine, champions of the Platte valley league, at the baseball park in Herman Sunday afternoon. The game between the two teams in the Tekamah park last Thursday was postponed because of rain. A good game is in prospect for Sunday, Sept. 6, so every baseball fan who likes first class ball should be in Herman to see these two good teams slug it out for nine or more innings.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Burt County farmers showed their disapproval of the radical strike movement urged on farmers, giving a cool reception to a striker organizer who addressed a crowd in the park at Lyons Thursday evening. About 500 people, mostly townspeople, gathered out of curiosity and heard Theodore Rave of Winnebago to urge farmers to join in the holiday strike movement for higher prices. Many farmers at the meeting, in conversation with each other, openly opposed the radical methods used and the violation of law and order employed to force farmers to stop marketing their livestock and milk.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Tekamah citizens were suddenly awakened Monday to the fact that they faced the immediate building of a new school building to accommodate the youth of their city who are of school age. The enrollment Monday found the rooms too small for the many who were anxious to attend Tekamah’s popular and well-known school. Over 325 are enrolled in the high school alone, forcing the senior class out of the general assembly rooms. They report only at class periods, as is done in higher colleges, and it is likely that this ruling will be extended to the junior class likewise. In the lower grades, enrollment the second day reached 625 and is expected to increase. Children are being placed two in a seat and camp chairs have been used in other rooms to give the necessary seating capacity.