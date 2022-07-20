Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

A self-guided auto tour sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway, “Skipping Through Time,” focuses on museums, older homes that have become museums and more as part of the Byway’s mission to promote tourism, scenic and historical sites and other features. In June, the first tour included the Burt County Museum and the Historic Bryant House in Tekamah, as well as the General Crook House and McCord Mansion in Omaha, among other stops. The next event is planned for Saturday, July 24. This tour will consist of seven stops at locations in Oakland, Bancroft, Decatur, Walthill, Pender and Wakefield.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Discussions on “Black Elk Speaks” are set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the John G. Neihardt Center in Bancroft. Bancroft is a destination city for the celebration of Nebraska’s 150th anniversary. People across the state have been encouraged to read Nebraska Poet Laureate John G. Neihardt’s book, “Black Elk Speaks,” as it was chosen as the One Book One Nebraska reading for 2017.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Jim Maryott tendered his resignation from Decatur Fire and Rescue after 34 years with the department. Maryott, who learned his firefighting skills at Hills Air Force Base in Utah, cited age, health, time constraints and personal issues as his reasons for retiring. Fireman Brian McFarland was elected to take Maryott’s position as sergeant-at-arms.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The Lucky Spurs 4-H club hosted its first open horse show at the equine arena on the county fairgrounds in Oakland. Some Lucky Spurs members travel to shows nearly every weekend throughout the summer. During a show in Missouri Valley July 6, for example, a Lucky Spurs member was named the winner in all three divisions of showmanship, a contest where the rider is judged, not the horse. Brandi Salestrom placed first in the senior division, Molly Hansen was first in the intermediate division and Luryn Peterson was first in the junior division.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Landowners adjacent to “thistle alley,” northwest of Tekamah in Silver Creek Township, asked county supervisors Tuesday to adopt another plan of attack for an out-of-control musk thistle infestation they say has threatened their land for nearly two decades. Because of the high cost of herbicides, court action is not a deterrent to some landowners who would rather pay the $100 fine rather than invest in chemicals to kill the weeds.

40 Years Ago (1982)

A northeast Nebraska educator has been named as a member of the review panel for the regional Head Start training program in Kansas City. Mrs. Pearl Barada of Lyons is one of two Head Start directors chosen to represent to states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri on the 10-member panel which recommends the approval or denial of grant applications. Mrs. Barada has been employed by Goldenrod Hills Community Council in Walthill for over 12 years, serving the last seven as director of its Head Start program.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission director Willard Barbee said this week that “the Tekamah stretch of the Missouri River appears to be the next logical place,” for development of a public recreation site, including a boat launching site, and picnic and camping areas. The location of the site is known by area residents as “the county landing” because of a county-maintained road that ends at the river bank.

60 Years Ago (1962)

The Board of Education for Tekamah School District No. 1 has drawn up a budget for 1962-63 totalling $223,540. The figure is $8,788 above last year’s budget and reflects the continued increase to salaries for teachers. The district is expected to seek $166,450 in taxes to help fund the budget.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Sheriff L.G. Phipps reports that Mrs. Bob Nelson, who resides about nine miles north of Tekamah, has taken in a friendly St. Bernard dog which must belong to someone and she is hoping that the owner may be found. The dog weighs about 100 pounds and has brown spots on its body and a dark head. If you know the owner, notify Sheriff Phipps or Mrs. Nelson.

80 Years Ago (1942)

The Al G. Kelly-Miller Bros. Circus which showed in Tekamah last Saturday afternoon and evening had a “packed tent” for the evening performance and a fairly good crowd at the afternoon showing. This is the first appearance of a circus in Tekamah in many years and it was the first opportunity for many children in this area to get under the “big top.”

90 Years Ago (1932)

The Iowa-Nebraska Gas and Electric Co. this week installed a Sonner gas burner in the heating plant of the courthouse. The building will be heated with gas instead of coal and, according to the statements of the gas burner people, it will cost no more than coal. The county board had the gas installed with the understanding that if it did not prove satisfactory and prove a saving that it could be taken out.