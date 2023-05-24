1 Year Ago (2022)

Burt County Fair Foundation has announced the headline act for this summer’s county fair.

Country music artist Rodney Atkins will be the featured performer for Saturday night’s show at the grandstand. Also on the bill for the July 16 program are Andy Griggs and the popular Justin Kane Band.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Several Burt County sites figure prominently in the upcoming garden Path promotion sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway. Scheduled for May 26 and June 2, the “path” is really a self-guided auto tour along the byway with a focus on gardening.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Over 20 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications were turned in during a recent drug take-back event. Held April 27 at the county courthouse, the event was organized by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Over 185 pounds were received throughout the department’s four-county area.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has sent, or will send, a survey letter to every Burt County landowner who holds property within one mile of the Missouri River’s banks. The Corps wants to know if owners would be willing to sell their land, and for how much. It also wants to know how many owners absolutely are not interested in selling.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The pending sale of Nebraska national Corp. to Packers Management Co. is not expected to result in any staff changes at the Tekamah branch of Nebraska National Bank. Chartered in 1982, Nebraska National purchased the former First National Bank of Tekamah in 1986 after it was declared insolvent by federal regulators. Packers Bank and Trust Co. has been in business for 102 years. Once the sale is completed, the banks will be merged, subject to regulatory approval.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Four Tekamah area congregations will get acquainted with new ministers during the month of June. Presbyterian Church members voted last Sunday to accept the Rev. Robert A. Craig as their new minister. Emmanuel Lutheran Church members will welcome the Rev. David A. Nystrom as their new pastor on June 15. Fremont-area native Rev. Marion Knoell will assume the pulpit of United Methodist Church in Tekamah and Decatur on June 12. Installation services for Pastor Larry Orvis will be June 5 at Herman Baptist Church.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Tekamah native Robert C. Holland has been appointed by President Nixon to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, a powerful agency which directs the nation’s monetary policies. Currently executive director of the board, Holland will become the first staff member appointed to the seven-member board.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Cadet Harold W. Nelson, of Tekamah, is scheduled to graduate from the Unites States Military Academy at West Point, New York, on June 5. Cadet Nelson will be commissioned as a second lieutenant and receive a bachelor of science degree. Nelson, 21, is a 1959 Tekamah High grad and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hilburn Nelson.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Plans for the 1953 county fair were discussed at a recent meeting of the county fair board. It was decided to erect an 80x24-foot wood frame building for livestock due to an increase in 4-H exhibits. Aug. 25, the first night of the four-day fair, will be 4-H night. A pageant will be presented and a king and queen will be crowned.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Capt. Robert D. Chatt, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Chatt, is one of 11 pilots who have been awarded distinguished flying crosses for attacking a Japanese convoy at low level during the battle of the Bismarck Sea on March 3, according to a release from Allied Headquarters in Australia. All were cited for “courage, skill and devotion to duty,” according to the release.

90 Years Ago (1933)

The Olson Hardware firm of this city has made arrangements for the organization of a rural baseball league in this territory. It is thought that teams from Lake Quinnebaugh, Silver Creek, Alder Grove, Bertha, Divide Center, Arizona Center, Crawford, Summit, Riverside, Prairie View and other localities will wish to participate in the movement.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The line of march, arranged by Tekamah’s Boomer Post, Grand Army of the Republic, for Wednesday’s Memorial Day service will be World War veterans, Spanish-American War vets, Civil War veterans, Women’s Relief Corps, American Legion and Boy Scouts. Groups will meet at 8:30 a.m. and march to the school house where marching to the cemetery will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. Citizens who will be kind enough to furnish cars for the GAR and WRC will please be at the school house at that time.