yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Tekamah City Council on Thursday passed an ordinance giving a raise to council members and the mayor.

The pay hike is believed to be the first in at least 15 years. Currently, council members are paid $1,500 per year while the mayor is paid $3,000. Under the ordinance, their pay increases to $2,500 and $5,000 respectively. Under state law, the new pay schedule cannot take effect until after the 2022 elections.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Grant funding has provided another life-saving toll for Tekamah Fire and Rescue. The department last week received a Lucas Chest Compression System. The device, which fits into a case the size of a small suitcase, delivers automatic chest compressions in CPR situations. It is the most used mechanical CPR device in the world.

10 Years Ago (2012)

An overworked underground power line north of Tekamah failed Tuesday afternoon, sending much of Burt County into the dark. The Burt County Public Power line feeds a major substation north of town. The line took on an additional load in July when Nebraska Public Power started doing repair work on its Oakland station. The failure locked out seven substations between Tekamah and Oakland, affecting 1,832 NPPD customers and all of BCPPD’s customers in the southern two-thirds of Burt County and Uehling.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Results from state-mandated writing test showed Tekamah-Herman students ranking ahead of the state average. All of the district’s 45 fourth graders took the exam last February. Of those, 73.33 percent of them wrote at a level considered by the state to be proficient, compared to 72.51 percent statewide.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Tekamah-Herman band director Jeff Fahrlander issued a call this week, urging band alumni to participate in the seventh annual alumni band performance. It is set for halftime of the homecoming game, Sept. 25 at Tiger Stadium. In keeping with tradition, Fahrlander has secured the services of a “celebrity” guest conductor for the event.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Migro Seed Company reported a “record-breaking” turnout for its annual field day held last week. Over 700 Migro dealers, customers and other visitors toured test plots and nurseries as well as the company’s expanded seed conditioning, storage and warehouse facilities south of Tekamah.

50 Years Ago (1972)

A Nebraska Department of Roads engineer told Tekamah city leaders that construction of a new bridge over Tekamah Creek near downtown will begin sometime this year. The span will replace a pre-World War I, 22-foot wide bridge that has become a major bottleneck for vehicles at the intersection of highways 73 and 32.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Stuart C, Humble, chairman of the Douglas/Sarpy County Red Cross announced the appointment of Suzanne Bryant as director of educational relations for the chapter. A graduate of Tekamah High School and the University of Nebraska, Miss Bryant in 1955 and 1956 served as a staff member of the American National Red Cross. At that time she was a member of the Supplemental Recreation Program overseas. Headquartered at Seoul, South Korea, among her responsibilities was the implementation of Red Cross programs at U.S. military installations in the area.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Mrs. Ralph Kohler, a member of the Kohler trapshooting team, gained national recognition for herself and Tekamah when she won the women’s championship at the 53rd Grand American Trapshoot at Vandalia, Ohio, last Thursday. She defeated Pauline Oliver of Lubbock, Texas in a shoot-off after both had tied with 97x100 from the 19-yard line.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Next Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Burt County State Bank of Tekamah will observe its 50th anniversary. The bank started business in the horse and buggy days of 1892 and its officers and directors had looked forward to holding quite an elaborate celebration. However, the pressures of war conditions and the fact that there are so many boys from this community now serving in the armed forces, brought the decision to pass up any special celebration for the occasion.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Housewives of the Tekamah area, who took advantage of the opportunity given them by the Iowa-Nebraska Light and Power, Co. to attend a gas cooking demonstration in their offices last week, are very liberal in their praise of the two-day school. Miss Evelyn Smith, an expert teacher of home economics, employed by the power company, demonstrated the economy and the results obtained from its use to 45 Tekamah housewives.

100 Years Ago (1922)

W.J. Isgrig & Son, owners of the Tekamah Artificial Ice Co., this week purchased the natural ice plant from Clark Deaver and are now supplying the entire city from the artificial plant. The Tekamah Artificial Ice Co. has been working day and night all summer, supplying not only its Tekamah patrons, but selling ice for nearby towns and to the farmers. Since the consolidation of the two plants, another wagon has been put into service to more rapidly take care of the Tekamah patrons.