yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

A wide array of fashions from the late 1800s to the 1950s will be on display Sunday, Sept. 18. A 2 p.m. fashion show, held at Chatt Senior Center, is a fundraiser for the Historic Bryant House. Bonnie Chatt, director of the Bryant House, said more than a dozen models will be displaying over 30 dresses, all of which were owned by members of the Bryant family.

5 Years Ago (2017)

A community-driven art project celebrating Nebraska’s rural towns will showcase art fixtures along the Byway of Art with stops in Decatur, Oakland and Lyons on Saturday, Sept. 30. During the tour, the public has an opportunity to learn about Decatur’s rural legends during a presentation at the trolley, dedicate and experience a musical on Oakland’s Lycka Till, and take in a movie at the Storefront Theater in Lyons.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Burt County’s first Relay for Life, held June 22 at the track in Oakland’s city park, was deemed a huge success by event organizers. The Relay saw 249 participants raising $46,446. The 2013 Relay was set for June 28 at the Tekamah-Herman High School track.

20 Years Ago (2002)

A Tekamah youth helped the governor’s wife show a steer all the way to the winner’s circle at the Nebraska State Fair Sept.1. Tekamah-Herman sophomore Jon Hansen and Stephanie Johanns and Hansen’s 1,300-lb. steer took second place with the reserve showman champ ribbon at the sixth annual Governor’s Celebrity Cattle Show, a benefit for 4-H and FFA programs.

30 Years Ago (1992)

A total of 454 Burt County men, ages 18 to 25, are now registered with Selective Service, state director Donald F. McGinley announced this week. By registering, 18-year-olds bring themselves into compliance with the law and also guarantee eligibility for benefits including federal student aid.

40 Years Ago (1982)

With harvest fast approaching, the consensus among area crop experts this week is that the weather, market prices and the availability of storage space are among the major concerns for producers this season. Cooler temperatures have slowed the maturation process but, a record crop is still expected. But the price for old corn, $2.15 per bushel, is at its lowest point in five years. New crop corn now is below $2 per bushel.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Nebraska motorists attempting to title vehicles of 1969 or newer vintage must be armed with a “Nebraska Odometer Certificate,” Burt County Clerk A. Dale French said this week. Legislation signed into law by Gov. J. James Exon, which took effect Sept. 1, requires title application be accompanied by the certificate, a signed statement from the seller that mileage on the vehicle’s odometer is correct or that actual mileage is other than that appearing on the odometer.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Teachers of the Tekamah school will be honored at a reception tonight at City Auditorium. The Tekamah Ministerial Association is sponsoring the affair. Acting as official greeter will be Methodist church pastor Rev. Francis St. Amant. The Rev. Ivan Rymes, pastor of the Presbyterian church, will act as master of ceremonies. Superintendent Melvin Doeschot will introduce the faculty.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Wednesday, Sept. 10, marked the official opening of the Tekamah Volunteer Firemen’s drive for funds to be used in the purchase of an iron lung and respirator. Their fundraising campaign includes a house-to-house canvass of homes in Tekamah, which will be conducted by firemen during evenings. Local businessmen also are being personally solicited. The drive will be extended to the Tekamah trade area Sept. 15 when individual farmers will be contacted.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Burt County 4-H members again upheld the reputation of their county this week by winning several top awards at the Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln. Heading the list was 12-year-old Arnold Paulson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Paulson of rural Lyons, who won the grand championship with his Brown Swiss dairy cow. The champ gives five gallons of milk a day and is the only Brown Swiss on the Paulson farm.

90 Years Ago (1932)

The city council has made a ruling forbidding the parking of cars in the block in front of the high school building. It is made as a safeguard against possible accidents to students, their cars and the public in general, due to the presence of so many automobiles on this main thoroughfare. School students now park their cars in the street west of the school building.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Clay Stork won six prizes at the Nebraska State Fair last week and put Burt County and Tekamah on the map as a place to be recognized in the future production of high-blooded livestock. Mr. Stork won first prize on a senior-yearling bull, second and third on two-year-old bulls; fourth and fifth on junior yearling and fourth on aged cow. The same herd will be taken to the Inter-State Fair at Sioux City next week.