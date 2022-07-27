yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Tekamah-Herman school officials announced last week that the United States Department of Agriculture has approved extended use of the Seamless Summer Option which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students. The new school year still requires a new application into the free or reduced-price meal program. Although school meals will be provided at no cost to all students, school meal funding depends on completed applications. The USDA is promising schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve.

5 Years Ago (2017)

A viral video of Quentin Connealy wakeboarding through a road ditch came back to the Tekamah farmer in a big way last week. That ditch was next to what would become a test plot for Channel Seeds. Last week, Connealy received a custom wakeboard from Channel. The board was designed by another Tekamah grad, Megan Anderson, who is a graphic designer for the public relations firm that has Channel as a client.

10 Years Ago (2012)

One of the sticking points in the annexation of the Northridge Estates subdivision was the lack of sidewalks along West P Street. The street leading past he development is a major farm-to-market road and sees a good deal of daily traffic. Tekamah City Council has proposed an idea to create a safe walking path. It calls for a sidewalk south of the number-five tee box that extends from a current cart path. It would then skirt the cemetery and link up with a sidewalk along Firemen’s Park.

20 Years Ago (2002)

A 7-0 ruling by the Nebraska Supreme Court said Wilhelm Krumwiede has no claim on his wife’s estate. The ruling upheld a June 11, 2001 decision by Burt County Judge Daniel J. Beckwith removing Krumwiede as personal representative of the estate. The Lyons man twice stood trial for the murder of his estranged wife, Wanda. Although he was never convicted in a criminal court, the probate court ruled the preponderance of evidence indicated Krumwiede murdered his wife. State law prohibits a person from profiting from he death of another when evidence shows “intentional and Felonious” murder.

30 Years Ago (1992)

More than 100 people from the Tekamah-Herman area attended an Omaha Royals baseball game at the newly renovated Rosenblatt Stadium. The trip was sponsored by the Tekamah-Herman Baseball/Softball Association.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Burt County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 1982-83 shows a nine percent increase over last year and will demand a 14 percent increase in property tax to support it. The $1.223 million in property taxes sought is $74,000 under the tax lid law enacted in 1979.

50 Years Ago (1972)

The final phase of a four-year conversion program to improve street lighting in Tekamah is being completed by Nebraska Public Power District. The project began in 1965 when 44 incandescent lamps along Main Street and the main arteries were converted to 20,000 lumen mercury vapor lamps. Twenty-eight lamps were converted in 1969, 34 more in 1970 and 32 in 1971. Work this month on the final 34 will complete the program.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Five Tekamah students have been invited by Gov. Frank Morrison to attend the Youth Conference at Lincoln Aug. 24-25. They are Barbara Hopewell, Mary Jeanette Dorcey, James Haynes, John Georgeson and Genevieve Allely. The conference is sponsored by the Nebraska Council of Youth and the Nebraska Committee for Children and Youth.

70 Years Ago (1952)

The big job of detasseling seed for fields for the Tekseed Hybrid Co. was about 95 percent complete. With crops about two weeks ahead of normal, detasseling started earlier than ever before. The company has been using 12 machines and about 100 employees for the operation.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Burt County was well in the lead in the Nebraska salvage campaign when a state check-up Tuesday revealed the people of this county had turned in 150,000 pounds of scrap for a per capita average of 11.95 pounds. Burt slipped into second Wednesday when Dawes County reported total scrap collections of 202,000 pounds compared with Burt’s 160,050. A dozen organization in Burt County, the banks, the newspapers, the Boy Scouts and individuals have all joined in the drive to search every nook and corner of the county for scrap salvage of all descriptions in an effort to do everything possible to win the war.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Robbers gained entrance into the A.R. Kokes drug and jewelry store sometime after midnight Saturday and made away with stock valued between $500 and $600. The robbers pushed a child through the barred windows in the rear of the store. The child then opened a large door admitting the thieves. The robbers apparently did not find what they were looking for, the stock taken included about $450 worth of Schaefer fountain pens, a large number of Nacona leather handbags and about 20 watches of the cheaper kind.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Because of the shortage of coal due to the great strike, Mayor Lukens announces that Tekamah’s municipal electric light plant will close down at 11 o’clock each evening and not resume operation until 6 o’clock the following morning until further notice. The Tekamah plant has given excellent 24-hour service all during this crisis while plants all over the country have been cutting down on hours. The time has now come for the Tekamah plant to economize on their coal supply.