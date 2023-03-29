1 Year Ago (2022)

Tekamah City Council received an update on rehabilitation projects on city water wells during its March 24 meeting. Two of the three old wells are decommissioned and monitoring wells have been installed near two wells currently in use. The project is designed to reduce the amount of nitrate infiltration in the city’s drinking water.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Burt County Pheasants Forever hosted its annual Youth Mentored Pheasant Hunt March 17 at Pheasant Bonanza northwest of Tekamah. The event addresses all aspects of pheasant hunting, from seeking permission from landowners to firearm safety to cleaning birds after a successful hunt.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Progress on the addition to Tekamah Public Library became more visible last week. The new roof was put on over the areas that will house the children’s, young adult and circulation desk sections. Construction is expected to be complete May 31.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Telephone exchanges in Tekamah and Lyons are among nine in northeast Nebraska being consolidated into four under an order from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The order is designed to conserve telephone numbers, increase the portability of existing numbers and prevent a third area code from becoming necessary.

30 Years Ago (1993)

If the school’s board of education approves at its April 6 meeting, Tekamah-Herman will become just the fourth school district in Nebraska with its own preschool program. Nearly half of all parents of 3-to-5-year-olds in the school district have shown an interest in the proposed program. It is designed to reduce the school-readiness gap that exists among some preschool-aged children.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Less than four days after the arrival of spring, winter was back with a vengeance. A record-breaking snowstorm blanketed much of northeast Nebraska, according to the National weather Service. Lyons appears to hold the record for snow depth at 24 inches from the two-day storm that ended Saturday. Measurements in Tekamah ranged from 12 to 15 inches. By late Sunday evening, most roads were open for one-lane traffic.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Five area men have graduated from Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney and are employed in positions obtained through the school’s placement department. Ted Connealy graduated from the auto body technology department and has a job at a Sidney automotive firm. Don Neary is employed in Omaha after graduating from the school’s building construction technology department. John Ahrens graduated from the aviation maintenance department and is employed by a Webster City, Iowa company. Steve Bacon is a draftsman with a home builder in Des Moines after graduating from the architectural drafting department. Herbert Clark is employed by a Sidney utility company after graduating from the aviation maintenance department.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Midwest Management Co. of Omaha will be the general contractor for four homes for the elderly to be built in Nebraska, including the one in Tekamah. Work on the project here is expected to get under way this spring. Each home is expected to cost $380,000. The home in Tekamah is scheduled to have 60 beds.

70 Years Ago (1953)

U.S. Marine Harold Hawkins of Tekamah is featured in the current issue of Look Magazine in an article describing the vests which American soldiers now wear in combat. Hawkins was on patrol duty in Korea when hit by fragments from a grenade which exploded less than a foot away. The vest he was wearing stopped the fragments and saved his life. Hawkins has since returned to the States and is stationed at Hastings, Nebraska.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Lt. Virgil Guill of Decatur was among the graduates from 10 advanced training schools of the Army Air Force’s Gulf Coast Training Center at Randolph Field, Texas. He was among hundreds of new pilots added for the spring offensive sweeps over Europe and the Pacific.

90 Years Ago (1933)

William Phillips, assistant cashier of the Federal Reserve Bank in Omaha, will give an address here Tuesday evening before the meeting of Tekamah Chamber of Commerce. He will discuss the present financial situation in the nation and its effects upon banks and business in general. Chamber officials urge all members of the organization to attend the forthcoming meeting and invite their friends.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Over 2,000 feet of road on the McCarty Hill, two miles west of Tekamah, will be covered with gravel this spring. Highway Commissioner W.E. Pratt said gravelling the road will do away with the trouble always experienced at this point following a rain, due to the quality of the clay which makes up the hill and the road. If the experiment proves a success, more roads will be gravelled.