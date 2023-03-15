1 Year Ago (2022)

Workmen continued their painstaking efforts last week in taking down one of Tekamah’s oldest business houses. Known as the McDonald Block, records at Burt County Museum show the building there as early as 1885. The site is being razed to make room for a downtown development project. Ron Carson, Jr. intends to construct a mixed-use buiding on the site that will include two floors of apartments in addition to retail space on the ground floor.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s competitive speech team will be in Decatur for a showcase event on March 31. The team just won its fourth consecutive state title and currently is ranked sixth in the nation. The team looks to continue a streak of 10 straight top-10 finished in national competition later this spring. The team is coached by Decatur native Abbie Farrens Syrek.

10 Years Ago (2013)

If all goes as planned, a new habitat project, constructed under the eye of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be completed east of Tekamah by the end of 2015. Staff members with the Corps and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources rolled out plans for the Little Sioux Bend shallow water habitat area during a March 7 public meeting at DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge. The project calls for a 7,600-foot long trench, five feet deep and 70 feet across at the bottom, be dug on land east of Tekamah owned by the State of Iowa on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Tekamah-Herman’s speech team earned fourth place at the Class C1 District 3 contest at Omaha Skutt last week. Adam Goll finished third in oral interpretation of poetry and teamed with Andrew Neary to take third place in duet acting. Abby Bliss placed fourth in oral interpretation of poetry. The top two placers in each event qualified for the state meet in Kearney March 20.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A newly established foundation will play a role in expanding services and offerings at the city’s library. Tekamah Public Library Foundation met for the first time last Friday. Its goal is to work with the existing library board to solicit and receive funds for capital improvements, book purchases and programs, said library director Mary King. Foundation officers include Brenda Cornelius, president; Lois Owen, vice president; Judith Anderson, secretary; Dale Martin, treasurer. Sam Houston is the fifth board member.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Two state agencies last week gave their stamp of approval to the opening of Summit Lake recreational lands southwest of Tekamah for wildlife management. The Nebraska Natural Resources Commission agreed to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s plan for restricted use of the area during a meeting last Thursday. The final decision now rests with the Middle Missouri Natural Resources District board, according to NRD manager Rod Storm. The commission’s decision stipulated that the land be used for wildlife management for a period of one year only. It them must be opened for public recreation.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Although no draft calls are expected in 1973, young men who turn 18 this year still must register with their Selective Service Board, according to Helene Hedges, executive secretary for the Burt County Draft Board. Men born in 1954 were slated to receive national draft lottery numbers this week. They must stand ready during 1974 in the event that Congress and the President decide to resume draft inductions into the armed forces.

60 Years Ago (1963)

A field goal and a free throw separated Herman from the Class D state basketball championship last Saturday. DeWitt downed coach Glen Blakeman’s Cardinals 49-47 in a game played in Lincoln in front of a crowd estimated at 7,000 people. Rob Andrew led Herman with 16 points. Tom Green added 12.

70 Years Ago (1953)

O.L. Scranton, superintendent of Tekamah schools, announced his retirement which takes effect at the end of the school year. Scranton had led the Tekamah district since the fall of 1947. Neal Johnson, superintendent at Scribner, was hired last week to replace Scranton.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Capt. Bob Chatt made the war news again last week when he was among the American Fliers who wiped out a Japanese convoy in one of the most remarkable chapters in American aviation history. American air forces sank a warship and a 5,000-ton cargo ship, scored hits on three other cargo vessels including an 8,000- ton vessel in sinking condition, and set fire to a large destroyer and another cargo vessel.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Former Tekamah resident Elmer Hayes was killed in an earthquake disaster which shook the territory in and around Los Angeles, California, last Friday afternoon. As far as can be learned to date, no other person from this immediate vicinity were killed or injured although many suffered property damage.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Dozens of children have been examined by the local dental clinic comprised of Drs. Maun, Ellenberger and Ransom since the new dental chair was recently placed in the Tekamah schools. The students are taking a great interest in this new campaign and a marked improvement in oral health will soon be noticed.