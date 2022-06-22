yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Although the coronavirus pandemic and other considerations forced a slowdown of goods imported into the United States, including fireworks, things are starting to fall into line. Tekamah’s annual evening fireworks show will go on as scheduled. The show will be held at Northridge Country Club at dusk. Fireworks also will be available for sale in town. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be operating their stand at the corner of highway 75 and 32 in the heart of Tekamah.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Work is commencing this week on nearly $3 million worth of upgrades at Tekamah-Herman. Part of the building will be reroofed, a new heating and air conditioning system is going in the high school building, the auditorium is getting a facelift and new bleachers and a track surface are going in at Tiger Stadium. At its June 12 meeting, the school’s Board of Education approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement to pay for the upgrades.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The City of Tekamah is moving full speed ahead on plans to use tax increment financing to pay for infrastructure improvements. The redevelopment plan calls for the paving of a street in the industrial area where the new Dollar General building sits, the purchase and demolition of existing buildings and preparation of building sites, and the creation of a revolving loan fund for site acquisition, preparation and rehabilitation.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The governing board of the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics is taking a field trip this week. Two of the board’s six regular meetings are held at local airports. Tekamah has been chosen to host the June 19 meeting. DOA Director Kent Penney said the 11 a.m. tour of the facility also will include an overview of the city’s accomplishments.

30 Years Ago (1992)

The Thursday Social Club celebrated its 70th anniversary June 10. On that date in 1922, Hazelle Gammel invited neighborhood women to her home to organize and 13 women attended. The club started Extension work in 1927 and has had as many as 23 members. Now there are only four: Opal Crom, Gladys Cox, Mardelle Grothe and Margaret Rasmussen, who is the 1992 chairman of the Extension council.

40 Years Ago (1982)

An appeal panel from the State of Nebraska, Department of Health, recently rescinded an earlier decision in which it opposed the sale of 16 Nebraska nursing homes, including the Tekamah Senior Citizens Home. The removal of the department’s objection has paved the way for the sale of the facilities of Beacon Hill of America, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The department initially opposed the sale because officials felt that the sale prices on a number of the homes were too high, which may later become a hardship on the costs to residents. After negotiations, the original sale price of $21,725,000 was reduced by $2.9 million.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Sonny Method belted an eighth-inning home run that broke a tightly contested deadlock and boosted the Herman Mets to a 6-5 victory over the Braves in Little League action June 13. Method’s round-tripper put the undefeated Mets out in front in the circuit and dropped the Braves into second place.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Burt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Sheriff Walter Dean and appointed deputy Sid Crippen to complete his term which expires at the end of the year. Dean has served as county sheriff for 9.5 years and has accepted a position as Blair’s new police chief. He plans to start his new duties July 1. Republican L.G. Phipps and Democrat Bernard Anderson are on the November ballot for sheriff. The winner takes office Jan. 1, 1963.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Fire from burning weeds along a rock road about three and a half miles southeast of Tekamah spread to an empty corn crib on the Potadle farm at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tekamah firemen responded to the alarm with the rural truck. Some damage was done to the north end of the crib, but the fire was put out before any extensive damage was done. This was the third country fire in the Tekamah area in a 36-hour period.

80 Years Ago (1942)

The following telegram, addressed to the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce has been received from the U.S. Treasury Dept., Washington, D.C. “All retailers are being asked to co-operate in nationwide tribute to America’s war effort on July 1, 1942, at 12 noon by suspending all sales of merchandise for 15 minutes and devoting this brief period to the sale of war savings stamps and war bonds exclusively.”

90 Years Ago (1932)

Last Thursday was resurrection day for the bodies of several American Indians when their bones were uncovered by a street grading crew on top of Reservoir Hill. The bones were in the hillside next to the road and had been made visible by erosion from recent heavy rains. When the bones were removed from their shallow grave, a pipe and some beads also were found. Rising 165 feet above 13th Street, Reservoir Hill is one of the highest point between Omaha and Sioux City and has long been known as a burial ground used by Indians in the early days. On nearly every lot in Tekamah and on farms nearby, bones have been found while excavating for building or digging wells. Finding Indian bones has become so common in this territory that their discovery no longer causes comment.

100 Years Ago (1922)

The country to the south and southwest of Tekamah received a deluge of rain Sunday which came with such a force as to injure crops. Between Herman and Blair, a terrific hail storm damaged fruit as well as the corn. Many out motoring were caught in the deluge or the hail and forced to seek refuge in neighboring farm yards. Here in Tekamah only enough rain fell to lay the dust for a few moments.

