1 Year Ago (2022)

Tekamah hasn’t had a swimming pool in use for more than two years. When the new one opened last week, Tekamah Fire and Rescue wasted no time in brushing up on its water rescue techniques. On Monday night, June 20, about a dozen squad members took part in training exercises at the pool. The pool’s lifeguards played the role of victims in typical pool accidents for which department members performed rescue work.

5 Years Ago (2018)

The Herman High basketball team which qualified for the state tournament in 1958, was recognized for their accomplishment during the annual Herman Alumni banquet. Attending were Kenny Petersen, Gerald Callahan, Jim Clements, Bill Shamburg, Dave Kroger and Larry West; Steve Tucker, who, at 10 years old, served as the school mascot; and the team’s coach, 88-year-old Russ Solberg. Also on the team were James McVeigh, Jerry Evans, Mike Tucker, Bernie Comstock, Lee Mencke, Brian Conety, Dick Hartman and Jim Rieken.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The City of Tekamah recently was approved for a $21,750 grant for a tire cleanup event. The grant will cover the cost of collecting 250 tons of scrap tires. The two-day collection will be held at the city’s west transfer site, only Burt County residents can participate.

20 Years Ago (2003)

First District Congressman Doug Bereuter was in Tekamah Saturday for the first of three town hall meetings in the area. Bereuter addressed topics from Medicare to methamphetamine during his stop at the Chatt Senior Center.

30 Years Ago (1993)

An annual tradition started more than 35 years ago by Tekamah firemen again will break the early morning calm on the Fourth of July. Around 5 a.m., firemen will “shoot the anvil” atop Reservoir Hill in Tekamah. The tradition began when Howard “Monk” Eckley served as fire chief. Two large blocks of wood with commemorative plaques in Eckley’s name serve as stands for the 150-lb. anvils.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Burt County supervisors’ hopes for federal financial assistance with the Elm Creek stabilization project were dashed last week by a directive from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which offered only “limited” technical assistance and the promise of a future study of the erosion problems that have plagued the area for years.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Burt County’s jail atop the courthouse here will no longer house prisoners, according to sheriff Bernard Anderson. He said he stopped using the fourth-floor jail in June and it will remain empty until new regulations regarding safety and security are issued by the State Fire Marshal.

60 Years Ago (1963)

All post offices in Burt County have been assigned ZIP Code numbers as part of a new plan that goes into effect across the country on July 1. Tekamah’s assigned number is 68061. Tekamah Postmaster Cliff Dame said that when ZIP Code is in full swing, the United States will have the most modern system of mail distribution and delivery in existence.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Fifty additional farms in the wide area served by Burt County Rural Public Power District will have electricity and a number of projects now under way will be completed thanks to a $220,000 loan approved last week by the Federal Rural Electrification Administration. In addition to adding 50 new customers, the money is intended to pay for system improvements that could provide up to 600 kilowatts per month per farm. The system originally was set up to provide 100 kilowatts per month per farm.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Burt County poultrymen are asked by the government to produce approximately 2,527,000 dozen eggs this year, an 11 percent increase over 1942, as their share in the Food for Victory program, the National Poultry Defense Committee estimated. Estimates are based on the percentage increase suggested for Nebraska by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

90 Years Ago (1933)

A delegation of businessmen from Lyons in Lincoln last week were told by Gov. Bryan that Highway 73 would be paved as far north as Tekamah this year. The governor was reticent in stating whether the permanent road system would be continued via Oakland and Lyons or Decatur and north to Winnebago.

100 Years Ago (1923)

The city council has granted the requests for paving in the residential districts, with the result that practically the entire city has been included in the new paving district, known as Paving District 2. Much of the opposition to the paving has subsided as it was found that a majority of the property owners requested the council to proceed with the work.