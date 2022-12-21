yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

A fast-moving storm blew through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Wednesday afternoon, but Burt County escaped some of the storm’s fury. Law enforcement confirmed two tornadoes touched down near Oakland at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Both were short lived but some damage occurred. The National Weather Service received reports of three-inch tree limbs being broken off in Oakland as well as broken power poles. The sightings also set off tornado sirens in Tekamah although no tornadoes materialized here. Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur had a number of its mature pines broken in half several feet off the ground. The wind also damaged outbuildings and scattered lawn ornaments throughout the village.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Tekamah-Herman Schools could soon purchase four buildings on Main Street if a deal can be worked out with all of the respective property owners. The district’s Board of Education voted unanimously Dec. 11 to contribute $100,000 to the proposal to purchase all the property it doesn’t already own on the west side of Main street in the block south of the school building.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Lyons Police Department with an investigation into the discovery near Lyons of a partial human skull. The skull was uncovered by a contractor working on the north side of the city. Lyons police and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but no other bones were found. A forensic anthropologist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln determined the skull to be that of a middle-aged woman.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Four winners were drawn at random in Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s Ms. Santa contest. Chamber officials said more than half of the over 60 entries named all 15 Mrs. Claus look-alikes. The winners included Michelle Langley, Cari Lydick, Carol Hanneman and Doug Schklickbernd. Each won $75 in Tekamah Christmas Bucks.

30 Years Ago (1992)

For the second time in recent memory, rural students riding the bus to school had to gather Wednesday at one of six pickup points because of poor road conditions. Wednesday’s pickup points included Arizona Center, Riverside Baptist Church, the Bertha Hall, Herman Elementary, the Lonnie Beard farm west of Herman and the Daryl Bromm farm southeast of Craig. Rural students who couldn’t make it to a pickup point were not counted as absent.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Two students from Tekamah were among seniors awarded degrees Saturday at winter commencement exercises at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degrees were awarded to R. Gregory Goll and Rick Lee Robinson. Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Dick Goll and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Robinson, all of Tekamah.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Tekamah Planning Commission last week unveiled a street improvement program which calls for the paving of nearly 80 blocks of city streets by the end of 1978. Recommendations from the planning board were designed to promote progressive and orderly growth of the city. Included in the ambitious program were plans to improve drainage for some sections of town.

60 Years Ago (1962)

The Herman Rural Fire Protection District has purchased a new fire truck with a full complement of equipment. The $11,000 truck arrived in Herman Dec. 12 and is the first piece of equipment purchased by the district which was formed several months ago. Lyle Thielfoldt is president of the district; Joe Cameron, vice president; Lloyd Mencke, secretary-treasurer; and Alfred Anderson, board member.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Harold Bascombe, president of the Tekamah Fire Association, and George B. Nelson, secretary of the group, were in Omaha Tuesday to present a new iron lung to Children’s Memorial Hospital. The lung was purchased from funds raised during the firemen’s drive over the summer and fall to purchase the lung, a new respirator and an ambulance.