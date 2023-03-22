1 Year Ago (2022)

Voters in School District No. 20 approved a $21.5 million bond issue to fund the construction of a new elementary wing at the school in Lyons. The new building will replace a structure that has served local students for more than 100 years. Sixty percent of the district’s eligible voters cast a ballot in the by-mail election. The measure won 481-347, or 58 percent in favor.

5 Years Ago (2018)

A federal judge ruled March 13 that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bears responsibility for causing recurrent flooding and damaging farms and property in four Midwest states along the Missouri River, including Nebraska. The ruling states that the government must compensate farmers, landowners and business owners for flood damage dating back to 2007, which has been estimated at over $350 million.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Tekamah’s Pool Task Force intends to raise money for new equipment by hosting a youth talent show on Sunday, April 7. Individuals and groups are welcome to participate in “We’ve Got Talent.”

20 Years Ago (2003)

A favorable bid on the city’s flood mitigation project may mean more work gets done, if all the parties agree to it. On March 10, Tekamah City Council approved a $65,000 bid from Nelson Construction in Lyons to remove trees larger than two feet in diameter from the banks of Tekamah Creek from 12th Street to the bend near 8th and J streets, and place riprap along the banks around the bend to prevent further erosion. The total project cost was $91,757, nearly $50,000 below initial estimates.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Tekamah banker Rick Nelsen was returned to the Memorial Community Hospital’s board of directors. Nelsen previously served 12 years on the Blair hospital’s board before that body was dissolved at a special meeting in February and replaced with an interim board. On Monday, members of the interim board appointed Nelsen to a seat on the new body. He will serve until a new board is elected at the annual meeting of the hospital on April 6. Nelsen is eligible to be elected at that time.

40 Years Ago (1983)

A three-year wait for the replacement of an existing boat ramp and the completion of other improvements at Pelican Point State Recreation Area northeast of Tekamah could come to an end this spring, a state Game and Parks Commission official said. Construction of a new dock and the improvement of public access into the park is tentatively set for the week of April 17. Concrete, rock and other material needed for the initial phase of the improvements already are on order.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Burt County Public Power will start a project in early April that will be the first of its kind in the Midwest. The district will install underground some 8.5 miles of primary high-voltage transmission line along the northern end of the county, marking a major milestone in supplying electrical power to rural areas, BCPPD manager Jesse Rogers said. The line will carry 34,500 volts from a Nebraska Public Power District substation near Bancroft to BCPPD’s primary substation west of Decatur.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Mike Chatt, Terry Stork, Bill Langley and Randy Hansen will go to Sioux City on Friday to take part in the Four-State Invitational Judging Meet at the Sioux City Stockyards. Teams from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska will take part. Judging is held for swine, cattle and sheep at the event and the Tekamah team will participate in all three classes. Robert L. Anderson, ag instructor at Tekamah High, will accompany the boys.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The Quill and Scroll Society met at the Bayard Johnson home Monday evening and initiated seven new members. President Bob Rainforth and secretary Mary Dell Miller had charge of the ceremonies. The new members are Shirley Hampton, Carolyn Kriebel, Carole Allely, Mary Bowland, Earl Grothe, Jim Scranton and Stan Hargleroad. Mrs. Dee Valder, Mrs. Ralph Anderson and Miss Louise Kaufman sponsor the organization.

80 Years Ago (1943)

The local American Legion post has received word from the War Department that the government wishes to buy used 12-gauge shotguns. Hammerless double-barrels, hammerless pumps, automatics and pump guns with hammers are acceptable. If you have a gun you wish to sell to the government, bring it in and get further details from Legionnaire Joe Bliss.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Northeast Nebraska was blanketed by 12 inches of snow Sunday. The heaviest snowfall of the year blockaded traffic and interfered with the normal run of business for nearly two days. Many cars and a bus were stalled along the highway between Blair and Herman. The occupants were forced to abandon them and seek shelter in nearby farmhouses.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Flying alone in a small free balloon, Cadet Ivan C. Tucker travelled 125 miles in one day, landing safely at Greenup, Illinois. The Tekamah man is a student in the airship balloon school at Scott Field, Illinois.