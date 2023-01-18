yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2022)

There is still a long way to go, but Decatur area residents at least know where they’re headed in the plan to bring a splash pad to the village. The Splash Pad Task Force, assembled by the Future of Decatur Foundation, hosted a town hall meeting Jan. 11 at the Sears Center to update the public on its progress. What’s known for sure is the pad will be located on the upper level of Beck Park, near the playground equipment.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Economic development activities in and near the city of Tekamah soon could get a boost—if the city’s voters approve. Documents were to be delivered to County Clerk Sarah Freidel this week, asking that two issues be placed on the May 15 primary ballot. Voters will be asked to approve an economic development plan and the additional half-cent in sales tax that will fund it. The two measures were approved by Tekamah City Council following a public hearing Jan. 11.

10 Years Ago (2013)

A public hearing will be held in front of Burt County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 30 to discuss the county’s preliminary 1- and 6-Year Road Plan. Among the items of the short-term list are the replacement of two bridges with a total cost of $420,000.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The City of Tekamah is planning a public information session sometime in the near future to explain how much of a $1.3 million water system upgrade has been completed, what the project means to residents, and where the work is headed from here. The new water tower is built and the majority of water main work nears completion.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Participants are asked to preregister for the Feb. 4 “Let’s Talk About It” program on books by Nebraska authors Bess Streeter Aldrich and Mari Sandoz. Retired Midland College professor Darlene Ritter will lead the discussions at Tekamah Public Library. The selections for discussion are “The Lieutenant’s Lady” by Aldrich and “Miss Morissa” by Sandoz. Those needing books may contact library director Mary King. The discussion series is sponsored through a grant from the Nebraska Humanities Council.

40 Years Ago (1983)

James L. Morgan of rural Decatur was elected to serve as chairman and Eugene Chamberlain of Tekamah, vice chairman, during the Middle Missouri Natural Resources District’s annual reorganization meeting of its board of directors held at Walthill last week. Chamberlain also was selected as the NRD’s representative to the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Burt County grain producers were put on notice this week that Commodity Credit Corp. loans on virtually all grains produced prior to 1972 will mature this spring or early summer and that no CCC loans will be extended for any 1972 crops with the possible exception of corn and grain sorghums. Producers must either deliver grain within 60 days after maturity dates of loans or repay the loan if they intend to keep the grain.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Coach Glen Blakeman’s Herman Cardinals drubbed Snyder 69-37 to win the Eastern Nebraska Conference tournament title at Herman Monday night. Tom Green paced the victors with 26 points while his teammates showed good form throughout the decisive contest. Waterloo downed Craig 47-40 in the consolation game. Lyle Bohannon’s 12 points topped Craig’s scoring.

70 Years Ago (1953)

City mail carriers reported that as of Jan. 9, there were 35 properties in the city where the last snow had not been removed and, in some cases, none of the snow that has fallen this winter had been removed. Mayor D.C. Scott reminded residents that city ordinances require snow be removed from sidewalks within 12 hours. Cars parked in the street also make it impossible to clear snow from the street. Another city ordinance prohibits the parking of any vehicle on any street for longer than 12 hours, the mayor said.

80 Years Ago (1943)

According to Army information, Aviation Cadet William Leon Major, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alford Major, has completed the Army’s flight training course at Thunderbird Field, Glendale, Arizona. He thinks the Army is fine and wants to continue flying after the war. He has two brothers in the Marines and one brother in the Air Corps.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Another burden of taxation for the citizens of Tekamah is about to be removed from their shoulders with the last assessment for the paving of the residential section Tekamah. Notice of the final assessment was sent out the past week by County Treasurer G.A. Ireland. Property owners have made the payments for the past 10 years, approximately $25 to $50 per year. A majority of citizens have been able to meet the payments as they came due, but the depression the last few years has been trying on the pocketbooks of all.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Plans are being made for a new system of street lighting for the business district of Tekamah, which will be placed in ahead of the paving. While it has not been decided as to the electroliers, it is hoped by many that a cluster style, either three or five globes, be used. The bases will be put in as the paving work goes forward and all that will remain is the selection and installation of the posts. It is hoped that several different designs of electroliers will be had so a comparison can be made and the prettiest ones selected for use.