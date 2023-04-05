1 Year Ago (2022)

An unwelcome visitor at Burt County Courthouse March 14 may have been the flash point for enhanced security measures at the century-old facility. On March 14, the courthouse was visited by what is known as a First Amendment Auditor. Auditors tend to film or photograph government buildings, equipment, access control points and sensitive areas, as well as recording law enforcement or military personnel. Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said auditors try to spark a confrontation, trying to elicit an overreaction from law enforcement. Nick and Deputy Sergeant Ken Bang, the county’s emergency manager, told the county Board of Supervisors last week that it did highlight security weaknesses the sheriff’s office wants to address.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Tekamah City Auditorium recently was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation opens the door for a state tax credit that could help finance a major renovation project. Dedicated in 1938, the auditorium was chosen for listing due to its association with federal make-work programs, specifically, the Works Progress Administration.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Tekamah-area native Breanne Magill was one of four medalists at the Fairways and Fields cross country run held March 30 at Northridge Country Club. Magill was the second place female in the first-time event that drew nearly 50 runners and walkers.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Agland Co-op, a 14-site farm cooperative based in Oakland that had $8.8 million in sales of feed chemicals and seed last year, could help form a company nearly five times bigger if a proposed merger is approved by its members and those of two other northeast Nebraska cooperatives. Agland is asking its members to merge with O’Neill-based Central Farmers Cooperative and Tri Valley Cooperative based in St. Edward. A two-thirds majority of the votes cast from each cooperative will be required for the merger’s approval.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Burt County Museum hosted a workshop for eastern Nebraska museums that centered on the recruitment, retention and recognition of volunteers. Thirty-three museum personnel from Omaha, West Point, Wahoo, Davey and Tekamah attended the one-day event conducted by representatives of the Nebraska State Historical Society.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Burt County’s School Reorganization Committee recently approved a petition by landowners in School District 57, the Nolana school, asking that the district be dissolved. The group’s resolution now goes to the State Committee for the Reorganization of School Districts for further action. If approved at the state level, and at subsequent public hearings in Burt County, District 57 students will be transferred to several school districts, including Logan View, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Uehling and Alder Grove District 21.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education agreed to call for bids on a project to install floodlights at the new athletic field on the north edge of town and to study proposals for restroom facilities at the site. The football playing field inside the new park’s hard-surfaced running track will be sodded this year, Superintendent Mel Doeschot said, but probably not before the installation of a water system to provide for needed irrigation.

60 Years Ago (1963)

In an interesting election at Decatur on Tuesday, Glen Miller, Kenneth Beck and D. Row Way were elected to the village Board of Trustees although no names for trustees were listed on the ballot. Election officials said 36 names were written in. Miller received 35 votes, Beck garnered 29 and Way, 28.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The Tekamah Snappers bowling team fashioned a team score of 2,661 at a tournament in Sioux City on Sunday. Jack Shamburg headed the team by toppling 642 pins. Voyle Marsh was second with 569; Bill Ellis, 532; Keith Conklin, 447 and Gordon Canfield, 471. Conklin and Canfield knocked down 1,171 pins in the doubles event.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Country slaughter, blamed for weeks as a source of black market meat, comes under stringent control in Nebraska today. Abner Chestem, state Agricultural Adjustment Act chairman, announced that after Wednesday livestock dealers and those who slaughter meat for sale must have a permits which are available at all AAA offices. The regulations are intended to make consumer meat rationing effective. Farmers who slaughter strictly for their own use do not need a permit.

90 Years Ago (1933)

At a special meeting of the Tekamah Firemen’s Association Tuesday evening, the possibility of utilizing the municipal power house building as a community hall was discussed. The plan was to convert the structure into a semi-dance pavilion and auditorium. Chief Clem Bruce of the department appointed a committee to investigate the probable cost of the improvements and report back to the association..

100 Years Ago (1923)

The Commercial Club of Decatur has received the $1,000 reward offered by the Nebraska Bankers Association for the capture of the men who robbed the State Bank of Decatur last June. Because of the large number of citizens who took part in the capture, it was agreed that the money be given to the Commercial Club to be used for civic purposes. The quick capture of the three bandits, their trial and conviction and a trip to the state penitentiary was the fastest piece of justice in Nebraska and among the fastest in the nation. In less than three weeks, they were behind bars in Lincoln, starting their prison terms.