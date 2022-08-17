yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Decatur Museum is looking for good quality photographs to feature in its 2022 history-themed calendar. This will be the 18th edition of the Decatur Historic Calendar that features local photographs and daily trivia about the events and people of Decatur and how world events affected the community. All proceeds from the sale of the calendars go directly to the museum to fund maintenance of the building, exhibits and programming.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Lied Tekamah Public Library will be hosting a solar eclipse viewing party at 12 noon on Aug. 21. All ages are welcome. Viewing glasses have generously been donated by the Nebraska Library Commission. A small educational presentation will precede the outdoor viewing.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The state 4-H horse show at Fonner Park in Grand Island produced a state champion from Tekamah. Alivia Braniff, 16, topped the field of 62 riders in Western horsemanship. She also was named silver medalist in horse judging out of 45 4-H contestants. Braniff qualified for the state show with her performance at a district contest in Bloomfield in June.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Following a meeting Aug. 14, all the details have been worked out for a disaster drill in Tekamah on Aug. 29. The drill involves Tekamah-Herman elementary and high schools as well as several local governmental agencies. The drill centers around a credible bomb threat being called in to the school.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Dedication ceremonies for the Blackbird Scenic Overview, a cultural and historical site atop the Missouri River Bluffs north of Decatur, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The site is named after Chief Blackbird of the Omaha Tribe, who is buried nearby. The ceremonies are part of the annual Omaha tribal pow-wow in Macy.

40 Years Ago (1982)

A delegation of area senior citizens determined to keep bus service available in Burt County is planning a trip to Lincoln next week to hear oral arguments against the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s June 15 decision to deny a request from Greyhound Lines, Inc., to abandon its Omaha-to Sioux City line. Greyhound was ordered by the PSC to continue providing service along the route--which includes Tekamah, Herman, Oakland and Lyons--for at least six months or until another carrier takes over.

50 Years Ago (1972)

The demolition of a half-block of downtown business buildings is expected to begin here next week. First National Bank president Wayne Thorndyke said a contract has been awarded to an Omaha company to raze and remove several buildings in what is known as the “Thomas Block” at the south end of the main business district. A new First National Bank building will be built on the same site.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Bernard Colligan, 55, died Friday en route to a Sioux City hospital. He had been ill for several days, but death was unexpected. Mr. Colligan was superintendent of Burt County schools, a position he had held since 1953. On Monday, the county board of supervisors appointed Mrs. Elmer Sells to take charge of the office temporarily. She has been serving as deputy superintendent and is familiar with the work in the office.

70 Years Ago (1952)

E.D. Beck and a number of other officers of the Burt County Old Settlers Association are scheduled to make a tour of the county today (Thursday) to complete the program of talent which will be presented at the 50th annual reunion to be held in Tekamah’s Folsom Park on Friday, Aug. 29. A good number of features have been secured and others will be lined up in the next week.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Mike Sider’s Tekamah All-Stars will meet Platte Valley League leader Herman at Tekamah Aug. 27 in a contest under the floodlights at Athletic Park. Plans are being made to pit the winner of this game against the champion team of the Pioneer Nite League, at a later date, in a feature contest at Tekamah.

90 Years Ago (1932)

The residence on the county farm north of Tekamah is to be enlarged to accommodate the increasing number of men who will occupy it in the coming winter. County Clerk C.L. Holland advertised for bids for the construction of a 26.5x20.5-foot addition. The county board had considered a plan to build several smaller houses on the county farm, but this was later found to be not as practical as making a permanent addition to the dwelling house.

100 Years Ago (1922)

The soldiers’ monument has been received by Mr. Walter Webb who is busily preparing it for erection in the cemetery and to those who have so kindly subscribed to the same. If convenient, a payment of the amount, or a part, will be appreciated. While it was not the organizing committee’s intention to ask anyone who served his country to contribute to the monument, the veterans of Boomer Post, Grand Army of the Republic, insisted on heading the list with a most generous subscription.