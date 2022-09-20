Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Participants in the annual Tomcat Memorial Tractor Ride pulled into Craig Saturday morning for lunch at Roger’s Pumpkin Patch. The ride saw dozens of tractors of all colors and vintages leaving Buddies Mini Mart in Tekamah and motoring through the countryside before making their way to downtown Craig.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education passed a $14.8 million budget. The district is projecting an additional $4.4 in spending over last year, including $3 million in ongoing repair work. In June, the district entered into a seven-year lease-purchase agreement to fund a new roof over eh elementary wing, library and gymnasium; the new HVAC system in the high school; and replacement of the bleachers and press box and resurfacing the track at Tiger Stadium.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The sixth annual Kids Against Hunger drive saw 47,600 meals packaged and $16,419 raised for the cause. Funding covers the cost of he ingredients which include rice, soy protein, vegetarian chicken flavoring, 21 vitamins and minerals and dehydrated vegetables. The packaged meals are shipped wherever they are needed. Kids Against Hunger delivers the ingredients to a packaging site then picks up the finished product for storage at its Lincoln warehouse. The Orphan Grain Train distributes the product and ships it anywhere in the world.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah’s 150th anniversary and Lewis and Clark’s bicentennial may be celebrated together in 2004. Fourteen area residents, including business owners and school officials, met Sept. 10 to discuss ideas for a festival marking both events. Tentative dates for the celebration are Aug. 6-8. Although Tekamah’s “real” birthday is in October, it will be celebrated in August to mesh with nationwide Lewis and Clark events.

30 Years Ago (1992)

A little adversity—in the form of a stubborn headwind—created lasting bond of camaraderie among the more than 50 people who two-wheeled it around the county on Saturday for the second annual Bike Ride Around Burt County. Twenty-two local bikers joined participants from Blair, Missouri Valley, Lincoln, Seward, Lyons and Wisner for the 54-mile trek.

40 Years Ago (1982)

The Info-Serve Van, sponsored by Omaha’s Metropolitan Library Network, made its initial stop in Tekamah last week. The van will make return visits each month with new supplies of best-sellers, newly published and large print books to be loaned to the city library. Burt County recently joined the seven-county network served by Info-Serve. The county pays $1,224, 30 cents per rural county resident, to participate.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Despite attempts to glamorize it as a viable agricultural commodity, the sunflower is still regarded as an undesirable weed in this region. Attempts at experimental production of the thick stemmed cornfield menace as a cash crop here this year failed to achieve anticipated results and few, if any, farm operators in this region are willing to try again next year.

60 Years Ago (1962)

George B. Eagleton, senior student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will spend the next year studying in the pathology department at the University of Liverpool, England. He is the son of Mrs. Paul W. Eagelton of Tekamah and is a graduate of Tekamah High and the University of Nebraska.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Forty-two members of the Sower’s Club, the goodwill ambassadors of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, were guests of the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce at a noon luncheon Tuesday in the city auditorium. About 100 persons attended the event. Lee Loerch, president of the Tekamah Chamber, welcomed the group who are on a tour of several northeast Nebraska cities this week.

80 Years Ago (1942)

In order to take care of the 250,000 bushels of corn which Burt County farmers wish to turn over to the Commodity Credit Corp. in payment of their loans, the AAA has ordered 60 wooden bins, each with a capacity for 1,700 bushels. The bins were made in Houston, Texas. Six carloads of bins are already in the county, but due to the scarcity of labor it will be impossible to set them up on schedule. Because of this, AAA would appreciate one or more days’ help from any farmer who is planning to turn over his corn so that it may be cared for as soon as possible.

90 Years Ago (1932)

A corn picking contest for Burt County farmers is now being planned by Farm Bureau. And will take place sometime in October. The date and place for the “battle of the bang boards” will be announced through these columns as soon as they are known. Farmers who win the county contest will be eligible to enter the state competition and if successful there, can go to the national finals. The last contest of this kind in Burt County was held in 1928. Its revival this year follows one of the largest corn crops in state history.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Mrs. George McGuire, chairman of the Burt County Red Cross, and Miss Clara Ruff, the county Red Cross nurse, were in Fremont Tuesday, attending the regional Red Cross conference at the Pathfinder Hotel. During a very interesting—if largely informal—meeting, recent developments in the work for ex-servicemen and the growth of the nursing service in Nebraska were discussed by prominent workers.