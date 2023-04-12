1 Year Ago (2022)

Carol Kuhfahl will be presenting a program at the Decatur Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. on the Holocaust and the artwork produced by those imprisoned in concentration camps. Historian/artist Carol Kuhfahl was born and grew in up in rural Burt County, Nebraska. She retired from nursing after 46 years in the medical profession and then turned her energy toward two of her favorite pastimes, history and art.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Burt County Public Power District may eventually merge with Cuming County Public Power. Or not. During its April 5 meeting, the local district’s board of directors voted unanimously to continue with a merger study. CCPPD’s board has not voted on the same measure but it may be addressed during its meeting this week.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Six Tekamah-Herman FFA members received one of the state organization’s highest honors, earning State Degree status at the 85th state FFA convention. Garret Gregerson, Jack Hansen, Ethan Petersen, Amber Krause, Chelsey Burt and Alex Eggers join more than 100 other degree winners the chapter has produced since 1981.

20 Years Ago (2003)

After several days of temperatures in the 80s that drew many flowers and trees out of their seasonal slumber, winter blew back into Nebraska one more time last week. More than nine inches of snow fell in Tekamah, closing school and delaying other events. The first snow Sunday afternoon melted quickly. Precipitation then turned to rain and sleet before turning back to snow on Sunday night.

30 Years Ago (1993)

For the 45th consecutive year, Riverside Baptist Church will conduct the Easter morning sunrise service atop the hill overlooking the church and the Missouri River bottomland. The service will be conducted by the Riverside youth group known as the Riverside Rockers and will be accompanied by Rev. Mark Richardson.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Officials at Oakland’s Holmquist Grain and Lumber had yet to decide whether to repair or rebuild the company’s turn-of-the-century wooden grain elevator which was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The 35,000-bushel elevator held only part of the facility’s 450,000-bushel capacity, but it was the company’s main working elevator for day-to-day operations.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Negotiations are nearing completion on one of the largest real estate deals ever transacted in Burt County. The sale involves some 1,650 acres of Missouri River Valley farmland east of Tekamah for a reported price of over $1 million. It is believed to be the largest amount ever offered for a single farm property in Burt County.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Gary Cam of Lyons has been selected as Burt County’s chairman for the state wheat referendum committee which is seeking approval on the upcoming national wheat referendum. Other local committee members include Bayard Johnson, Gordon Cram and Walter Miller, Tekamah; Hilburn Nelson, Craig; Earl Jones and Norman Erickson, Oakland; L.L. Shumway, Lyons; and Robert Olson and Victor Major, Decatur.

70 Years Ago (1953)

I.P. Schafer and Ralph Anderson were re-elected to three-year terms on the Tekamah Board of Education at the city election held Tuesday. Although the vote was heavier than usual, only about 25 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. Voters also approved by a 196-56 margin a proposal to issue $24,000 in bonds to fund the indebtedness of city departments.

80 Years Ago (1943)

A greater number of farms engaged in livestock, dairy and poultry production in this area are now eligible for electric service as a result of the War Production Board’s recent decision to lower the minimum number of animal units required from 10 to five, according to Burt County Rural Public Power District manager E.D. Beck. The WPB and the USDA said the new minimum will bring electrical service within the reach of small farms and is designed to increase food production.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Construction work on a new oil filling station adjoining the Commercial Hotel to the south is now under way by J.W. and Henry Andreasen. The new station will be of brick and of an original and attractive design. It will be rushed to completion as soon as possible and will make a decided improvement for that location.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Notwithstanding the fact that the daily newspapers reported that an unidentified man found dead in the Drexel hotel in Omaha was Albert Brunker of Tekamah, Mr. Brunker still continues to move about as usual, even though his spirit was supposed to have fled to the happy hunting ground. Mr. Brunker has been on the federal jury in Omaha for several months, since this report the court has appointed a special officer to be with the men to see that they are not again reported dead. The first Mr. Brunker knew he was dead was when he read the headlines in a newspaper. The same was true of his daughter, Mrs. Mary Jack of this city, who received quite a shock from reading the report.