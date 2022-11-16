yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

Tekamah man Don Thomas was posthumously inducted into the Nebraska Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame during a ceremony Nov. 7 in Beatrice. His widow, Mary, accepted the plaque on Don’s behalf. Thomas became the third Burt Countian, and the first from Tekamah, inducted into the state hall. A standout pitcher for Tekamah American Legion and high school teams, he also pitched for area town teams. Thomas signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring from professional ball in 1954.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Two of Burt County’s remaining World War II vets received a Quilt of Valor from the Logan Valley Quilt Guild during a Veterans Day banquet at Chatt Community Center. Ivan Lydick was a member of the U.S. Army occupying force in Japan while Gerald Wortman took part in the Battle of Okinawa with the U.S. Marine Corps. Veterans Elden Ahrens and Lawrence Rojem also received quilts during the program attended by nearly 100 area residents.

10 Years Ago (2012)

LOGOS, the mid-week youth program at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah, is participating in Operation Christmas Child. The group recently assembled 51 gift-filled shoeboxes and will be delivering them to the Christian relief and evangelical organization, Samaritan’s Purse. It will then deliver them to hurting children around the world.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The schedule is set and preparations are under way for Dana College’s popular annual Christmas celebration, Sights and Sounds of Christmas. It will be held Dec. 7 and 8 at the college’s Blair campus. The two-day Scandinavian-themed festival is packed with concerts, food, dramatic productions, crafts and more.

30 Years Ago (1992)

“Now or never,” is the message proponents of a new rural water system are stressing to potential users. The Logan East Rural Water system is considering expanding from the Oakland area into the rest of Burt County, but public interest will be the key. Because the size of the district will be determined by the number of users, potential customers must sign up before the system is built.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Burt County fire departments got a few steps closer to their goal of linking all area fire and rescue units in a county-wide communication system when pagers were delivered to the individual departments last week. Most area departments have already begun distribution of the equipment, although the system won’t be in operation until at least the end of November. Tekamah has been using a paging system for six years, but the new equipment provides better coverage and better reception inside buildings and vehicles.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Old Man Winter paid an unexpected visit here Monday and buried the Midlands under six or more inches of wet, sticky snow that closed highways and schools and threatened a 1972 farm harvest that is already plagued by weather woes. Local observers said some losses were certain to occur, especially in milo and soybeans that were crushed to the ground by up to eight inches of snow in some parts of the county. Some farmers have only been able to work only three or four days during the past three weeks due to the soggy, wet weather.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Terry Carlson, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Carlson, auditioned and was chosen to sing on WOW-TV, Channel 6’ Talent Showcase. The program will air at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 17. Terry is a student of vocal music under Mrs. George Redmon and has been active in church, civic and school music the past two years.

70 Years Ago (1952)

An early appointment by the county commissioners of a competent county superintendent of schools was urged in a resolution adopted by Burt County teachers at a meeting last week of the Burt County Teachers’ Association. The association has a membership of 83 from both town and rural schools. Those attending from Tekamah included Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Scranton, Elmer Sells, Richard Briley, Miss Lottie Deubler and Miss Beulah Cook.

80 Years Ago (1942)

The useable equipment of the Smith Brick Co. plant, located west of Tekamah, has been sold to a brick manufacturing company from Columbus. Arrangements have been going on for several months to get permission to dispose of the several tons of iron and steel material in the plant, which has been closed for several years, so that it might be used for war scrap.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Burt County State Bank and the stockholders of the former Farmers State Bank will affect savings of nearly $12,000 by a recent decision from the state supreme court. The high court declared unconstitutional a plan by the state banking department that called for collection of assessments from solvent state banks of unpaid assessments required under an old law. The court said the plan deprives individual banks of property without due process of law in violation of both the state and federal constitutions.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Tekamah honored the memory of its unknown soldier dead on Armistice Day when, at 11 a.m., a beautiful double memorial was unveiled over the grave in the cemetery while the vast throng silently looked on for the two minutes when the nation paused out of respect to its fallen heroes. Despite the heavy gray skies, nearly 1,000 people awaited the procession coming up the hill to the cemetery. It was led by the mayor and city council, followed by the fife and drum corps, hundreds of school children and the veterans of the three wars with their auxiliaries.