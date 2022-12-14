Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

During Thursday’s reorganization portions of the Tekamah City Council meeting, the council approved the mayor’s recommendations to fill slots on the various city boards and commissions, but openings do exist for interested citizens to fill. Most notable on the list are the Tekamah Planning Commission where three openings remain and the Board of Adjustment where all five seats are open.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Idle for more than a year, work at the site that will host a new medical clinic in Tekamah, part of Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems, could start as early as this week. In the planning stages for more than three years, and three hospital CEOs, initial plans had the job being complete by the end of this year. The new site will provide medical practitioners and patients as well as more parking for the nearly 5,000 patients who use the clinic’s services every year.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Students in Kathy Mussack’s adult living class at Tekamah-Herman were busy last week constructing gingerbread houses. The holiday favorites are to be displayed at Thursday’s band and vocal concert.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education scheduled a special meeting on Dec. 18 to vote on the creation of a school softball team. Following its meeting Dec. 9, the board had intended to wait until March so they could have a better picture of finances for the next school year in the light of possible cuts to state aid. By Tuesday morning, however, a meeting was set for the softball vote.

30 Years Ago (1992)

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Burt County residents can summon emergency assistance by calling 911. County Sheriff Leonard Canarsky said that while the new 911 emergency system will be in operation, it will take several months to complete all of the data entries into the new computer. The sheriff’s office is responsible for entering the names, addresses and telephone numbers of everyone who will be served by 911.

40 Years Ago (1982)

The Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Knight Wells and family will be honored at a farewell reception Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church parish hall. Pastor Wells will leave Tekamah on Dec. 31 to become assistant to the Bishop of Nebraska Synod, Lutheran Church in America. A staff position at the church’s Omaha office, the post will include emphasis on the areas of stewardship and evangelism.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Many area officials who opened envelopes containing federal revenue sharing checks last week learned they were spending “hot” money. The federal government checks had been on an ill-fated plane which crashed and burned in Chicago late last week. Envelopes were charred in many instances, and contents were blackened or turned yellow from water. Nonetheless, the checks, like the $6,786 payable to the City of Tekamah, were negotiable and no one was inclined to return them.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Burt County State Bank has purchased all of the Tekamah Lumber and Coal Co. property for expansion purposes. The bank will erect a new building with all the latest modern equipment so they can even better serve the patrons of their growing business. The present Tekamah Lumber Co. buildings will be torn down and the bank will build a new building on part of the land. The present bank building will be sold. It is hoped construction can start in the spring.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Twenty members of Tekamah Volunteer Fire Association will receive certificates for having completed a fire school, sessions of which have been held here each Wednesday night for six weeks. It was necessary to attend at least five of the classes to earn a certificate. Instructing the classes was William Berens, chief fire instructor for the State Department of Vocational Education in Lincoln.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Civilian Defense officials met at the city hall Monday night, when plans were completed and instructions given for cooperation and enforcement of the test blackout to be held next Monday night, Dec. 14, from 10 p.m. until 10:20. A long blast of the fire siren blown promptly at the hour, will be the signal for all lights to be blackened out in the Tekamah community. Street lights will be turned out promptly at that time which also may be used as a signal by any resident who may fail to hear the siren.

90 Years Ago (1932)

A.M. Anderson, chairman of the board of directors of the Tekamah Cooperative Creamery, in a letter to state Attorney General C.A Sorenson last week, registered a protest upon certain statewide cream buying organizations who, he alleges, are discriminating on the price of being paid for cream in their various stations. The board contends that a certain cream company raised its cream price in some stations above local competition and lowered the price in other stations.

100 Years Ago (1922)

The American flag which covered the big monument which was unveiled in Tekamah’s cemetery in honor of the heroes of American wars was presented to the local Grand Army of the Republic post Saturday afternoon by the ladies of the Women’s Relief Corps who sponsored the erection of the monument. The veterans were not to be outdone by the ladies, however, and had previously laid well their plans as when members of the WRC entered their rooms for their afternoon meeting, they found a large and beautiful new altar, the work of comrade I.L. Wood.