yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

They’re calling it a birthday party, but it’s way more than that.

Three Vietnam-era Army buddies, Mike McMullen, Charlie Krutilek and Reg Nelson, are hosting a birthday celebration in Omaha Thursday. The Veterans Day event begins at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post Number 1 in Omaha, located at 78th and Davenport and follows holiday observances at the post. McMullen said that although the birthdays are part of it, the real reason behind the celebration goes much deeper, calling it a chance for area veterans to connect.

5 Years Ago (2017)

A federal court in Washington, D.C, overturned a ruling by the Environmental Protection Agency that exempted livestock producers from reporting air releases of hazardous substances from animal waste at farms. Any release from any industry, ag or otherwise, of 100 lbs. or more in a 24-hour period must notify the National Response Center. The ruling becomes effective Nov. 15.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Tekamah-Herman’s FFA chapter continued its string of impressive performances at the state land judging contest. The T-H team of Garret Gregerson, Derek Method, Maddy Skinner and Ethan Kruger placed fourth at the contest held recently at Beatrice. The high finish qualified them for a spot in the national contest which will be held the first week of May in Oklahoma City. The Tiger quartet was among 104 competitors from 26 schools. Method paced the Tigers with a 12th place finish.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Tekamah-Herman grad Molly Jackson will star in the Dana College Theatre production of “The Apple Tree,” which opens next week at the Blair school. The extremely funny upbeat musical is based on stories by Mark Twain, Frank Stockton and Jules Feiffer. She currently is a junior majoring in vocal music education.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Burt County went Republican in the general election, giving incumbent U.S. President George Bush a 1,657-1,217 margin in county balloting. County residents also helped send First District Congressman Doug Bereuter back to Washington for an eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Burt County Supervisors wanted answers Tuesday about their role in the installation and operation of a countywide paging system to be completed in the next 30 days that will link all area fire and rescue units. Prompting their search was a request from the Burt County Sheriff’s Office that the board okay the installation of the paging system in that office.

50 Years Ago (1972)

The use of food stamps to supplement the diets and grocery budgets of of Burt County’s low-income residents has more than doubled since the Federal Food Stamp Program was inaugurated here three years ago. In October of 1969 when Burt County began its participation in the program, food stamps were distributed to 89 county residents. That count has grown to 183 as of September, the last month for which figures are available.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Nov. 16 and 17 will be Turkey days in Tekamah, it was announced at the meeting of Tekamah Chamber of Commerce held in the City Auditorium last Wednesday noon. Live turkeys will be in containers in front of area stores. Estimating blanks will be provided for patrons to try and guess the weight of the birds.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Many Burt County farmers have developed interest in tile drainage during the past year. The system, whereby one line is installed at the base of the slope adjoining a wet area, is intended cut the underground water off before it has a chance to reach the low area. Several farmers are considering similar installations in 1953.

80 Years Ago (1942)

According to a story from the United Press staff correspondent in the Far East, Lt. Bob Chatt helped carry out raids recently which resulted in heavy damage to enemy shipping an air bases. The raid was carried out from an advanced allied base somewhere in New Guinea. Crews of the North American B-25s which recently bombed and strafed the aerodrome at Lae said they laid down a string of bombs down the center of the runway and another throughout dispersal areas, setting fires that were visible 80 miles away.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Burt County’s chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union will hold an all-day rally in Tekamah next week on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The sessions will be held in the Baptist church. The program will be interesting and the public is invited to attend. County president Mrs. Ed Lewis of Lyons will preside.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Tuesday wasn’t just election day for W.D. Smith, Republican candidate for Burt County Sheriff. It also was his birthday. Votes presented him with his biggest gift, his election to the office of county sheriff. “Dad” Smith turned 62 years young on Tuesday, and if any would-be lawbreaker thinks 62 will allow him to get away from just punishment, he will find the sheriff just as active on his feet as when he chased the Moros over in the Philippines in 1898.