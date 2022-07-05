Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

The public is invited to attend a ceremony honoring Isaac Wood, believed to be the last Civil War veteran in Burt County. He passed away Sept. 6, 1944, at the age of 96 and was considered to be among the last 10 Civil War vets in the state. The ceremony, conducted by the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. Saturday’s ceremony is part of the Sons’ Last Soldier Project. During the half-hour ceremony, a special marker will be laid. The marker contains a QR code which, when scanned, will take a visitor to the Sons’ Web site where biographies and other information is available.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Construction crews were busy last week installing air conditioning equipment on the roof of Tekamah-Herman High School. The job is part of a major heating and cooling overhaul in the 1931 building. The job also calls for installation of new ceiling tiles and fire suppression equipment as well as a facelift for the auditorium.

10 Years Ago (2012)

“Knee high by the Fourth of July,” goes the saying for a successful corn crop. This year, it’s head high and then some. An unusually mild winter and early spring allowed farmers to get into fields sooner. That mean crops are maturing sooner, which brings it own set of challenges, ag experts say. Chief among them, according to state climatologist Al Dutcher, is evapotranspiration—essentially how much water a plant loses due to temperature, wind and relative humidity. The sunny days with high temperatures, high winds and low humidity the area has experienced recently make it hard to keep up with corn’s moisture demands, even with irrigation.

20 Years Ago (2002)

A theft at the fireworks stand run by Tekamah Area Community Club was putting in jeopardy the club’s annual community fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Thieves broke into the stand Thursday night and stole several hundred dollars worth of fireworks. Proceeds from fireworks sales pays for the evening show.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Longtime Tekamah businessman and former State Senator James E. Goll and his wife, Doran, will serve as grand marshals for this year’s Fourth of July parade. Tekamah Chamber of Commerce elected the Golls to reign over the festivities in recognition of their contributions to the community said Chamber president Jim Ball. The theme for this year’s parade is “Q125—Celebrating Nebraska’s 125 Years of Statehood.”

40 Years Ago (1982)

Tekamah Swim Team started the 1982 season with a big win over West Point and Pender during Saturday’s meet at Tekamah Pool. Local swimmers earned 349 points in a series of individual and team events. West Point was second with 218 points, Pender scored 157 points. The team will host its next meet July 17 when Arlington and Blair come to town. The six-team Tekamah Invitational will be held the following weekend.

50 Years Ago (1972)

Creighton University revealed today that it will “work closely with” citizens of the Tekamah area in developing an innovative system of health care delivery, offering quality comprehensive care” tailored to meet the needs of the region.” Dr. Joseph Holthaus, Dean of Creighton’s medical school, said the university hoped to establish a demonstration health services system that would serve as a model for similar systems throughout rural America.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Curt Bromm was among the 53 FFA boys and two sponsors from Nebraska who left Omaha Saturday for a trip to Europe. They will spend 24 days visiting both urban and rural sections of England, Scotland, France, Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia. The purpose of the tour is to spread goodwill.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Nine local Boy Scouts left Sunday to spend the week at Camp Cedars near Fremont. They will return home Sunday afternoon. The boys are Mickey Anderson, George Gammel, Jack Cutler, Bill Scranton, Richard Sells and Winston Wade, all second class Scouts; and Gary, Larry and Kenny Robinson, all of tenderfoot rank. Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Robinson took the boys to camp in the Boy Scout truck. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Robinson accompanied them

80 Years Ago (1942)

Tekamah is all set for a good little pre-Fourth celebration to be held Friday evening, July 3. Tekamah’s brass band will present concerts on the main street at 8 p.m. A thrilling baseball game between the Tekamah All-Stars and the Colonials, champions of the Ak-Sar-Ben league last year, will get under way at 8:45 p.m. at the floodlighted Athletic Park. At the conclusion of the game, about 10 p.m., the big free dance will begin in the city auditorium with music provided by Joe Fiala and his Royal Blue Coat orchestra.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Ten varieties of oats planted on the F.G. Johnson farm near Craig were inspected last Friday by D.L. Gross of the Nebraska Agricultural College at Lincoln. Dr. Gross was well pleased with the results obtained. As soon as the grain ripens, which should be in the course of the next 10 days, it will be harvested and the bundles taken to the experimental farm in Lincoln where it will be carefully examined to determine which grade of oats produced the greatest yield per acre.

100 Years Ago (1922)

The home of Mrs. H.C. Lydick east of Tekamah was the scene of a happy family gathering Sunday when the nine children and their families, numbering 39 in all, were present and rejoiced over the improvement of their mother who was able to be at the dinner table which was set on the spacious lawn where a bountiful feast was enjoyed. The children present were Will Lydick of Eugene, Oregon; Walter, Sam, Jim, Jake, Jay, Miss Cora at home and Miss Rose from San Francisco, California.

