yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

The former nursing home in Lyons is getting a new lease on life. The site has been acquired by Zoul Properties, a Grand Island-based property manager. That company has turned the place from a 65-bed nursing facility into a 34-unit apartment complex. The first 11 apartments, all of them one-bedroom, will be available for occupancy on Jan. 1. The remainder, which will include two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, are expected to be ready in the spring.

5 Years Ago (2017)

Tekamah city officials are seeking an independent analysis of a downtown building following an emergency city council meeting Friday afternoon, Dec. 15. Damage to Faith Family Baptist Church was revealed following the demolition of an adjoining building. After that building was demolished, damages to the church’s south wall and foundation led the city to order the evacuation of anyone living upstairs. Since then, additional damage has appeared on the building’s façade.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Predicted for nearly a week, the first snowstorm of the season hit the area overnight on Dec. 19. Although early projections called for up to 10 inches of snow, the Tekamah area received half that, according to the National Weather Service. But the snow was accompanied by high winds. Gusts as high as 43 miles per hour were recorded at Tekamah Airport.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Lower phone bills, a broader range of cable television choices and faster Internet access could be on the horizon for Tekamah residents. That’s if Blair-based HunTel Systems can get 70 percent of residents to switch their local phone service from Tekamah’s current provider, Denver-based Qwest Communications International, Inc., and sign on with HunTel. Making the switch, company officials said, could save phone customers at least $35 per year.

30 Years Ago (1992)

An agreement between Tekamah physician Dr. Ronald Morse and the Blair Medical Group will result in expanded medical services for Tekamah area residents. Since Oct. 6, when Dr. Andrew Brainard moved his practice from Tekamah, Dr. Morse has been Tekamah’s only doctor. In order to provide more service, Dr. Morse and the Blair Medical Group began discussions and, with the support of the Blair hospital, reached the agreement.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Almost before Tekamah residents could heave a sigh of relief over their good fortune in being missed by a dangerous Christmas weekend storm that crippled western portions of Nebraska, another dose of bad weather swept into the area bringing sleet, freezing rain and a heavy accumulation of snow. Monday started with freezing drizzle, which turned to snow by evening, dropping over four inches of the white stuff. As many as 1,500 rural customers remained without power Tuesday morning due to downed power lines and poles.

50 Years Ago (1972)

The abrupt end of the federal government’s Rural Environmental Assistance Program, which for 40 years provided cost-sharing assistance for the construction of waterways, terraces and other farm conservation practices, could have a secondary impact in Burt County. The Tekamah-Mud Creek Watershed Project, which would provide flood protection and recreation facilities in a 19,000-acre area near Tekamah, depends upon installation of substantial conservation practices above the proposed dams before such structures can be built. Even though the watershed project has received federal approval and appropriation of some $1.75 million, failure to obtain the necessary 75 percent conservation and erosion control could force abandonment of the project.

60 Years Ago (1962)

The Herman Cardinals defeated Sacred Heart 60-45 last Friday to give coach Glen Blakeman’s squad its fourth straight win. Sophomore Tom Green poured in 19 points to spark Herman’s attack. Robbie Andrew and Steve Lane added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

70 Years Ago (1952)

Harold Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Price, accompanied by 20 young people from the Alder Grove Church near Craig, held a caroling party Sunday evening. They stopped to carol at the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Flanagan, Mr. and Mrs. Ike Mallette, Mr. and Mrs. Arlo Epperson, Mrs. Swante Monson, Miss Geraldine Hue and Dan Hogan. After caroling, the group went to the Dwight Patrick home for a chili supper.

80 Years Ago (1942)

There is to be no letup in the drive to keep the scrap moving back to steel mills and munitions factories. Plans for scrap collections during the winter months are being formed throughout the country as state, county and local salvage committees survey the results of past campaigns. War Production Board officials stress that agricultural areas are second only to industrial plants as a source of iron and steel scrap.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Acting upon advice from physicians, the Board of Education for Tekamah schools decided Friday afternoon to begin the Christmas vacation one week earlier than planned. The ongoing influenza epidemic has become so general in the grades and high school that little could be gained by continuing classes for the next five days. By the time the Christmas holidays are over, it is expected that the plague of flu will have abated and classes can be resumed.

100 Years Ago (1922)

One of the biggest events ever held in Tekamah was the Santa Claus party held last Saturday by the Mitten-Nesbit Co., the Gano Dry Goods Co. and the H.M. Metzler General Store. When Santa arrived at Mitten-Nesbit shortly after 1 p.m. in Mr. Buller’s big car, it looked as though everybody in the country, old and young, was there to greet him. Santa then entered the store and held a public reception with the kiddies for an hour. The same was repeated at the Gano and Metzler stores. It was a strenuous afternoon for Santa, but was greatly enjoyed by all and the little folks will never forget it.