Did you know that there are 21 different floorplans available to choose from at SunRidge? From this selection, you will find 11 ranch-style homes, one multi-level, three 1.5 stories and six 2 stories all offered from a handful of our featured builders. How does the process work?

From the beginning, it is key to connect with your favorite Don Peterson & Associates Realtor to show you the ropes. All of our agents are educated and up-to-speed on the availability of lots and floorplans, the selection process and the building process. Your agent will be able to walk you through our list of semi-custom homes to determine which floorplan will work best in your price range, time frame and offer you the best fit for your needs.

Visit the development and pick from our available lots. Next, make your way to our showroom and choose a floorplan and customize options from our selection packet such as cabinet and backsplash colors, siding and stone options! Need more finished square footage? We can do that too! The ability to finish off the basement of your new home is easy, just have your realtor that to your selection packet and your home will be on its way!

Things at SunRidge have been fluent as we are currently finishing and closing on a new home approximately every 4 weeks. If you are curious about learning more information regarding floorplans, the process or would like to tour homes in person, connect with us today or visit our website at www.sunridgeplace.com.