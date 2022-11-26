Your Home column: Adjusting during a shifting housing market

If you’re thinking about selling your house, you’re likely hearing about the cooling housing market and wondering what that means for you. The key to success today is being realistic and working with a trusted real estate advisor who can help you set your expectations based on where the market is now, not where it was over the past few years.

At the peak of the pandemic frenzy, sellers held all the leverage because inventory was at record lows and buyers were willing to enter bidding wars over homes that were available. This year, the supply of homes for sale has increased as the market cooled. Even though inventory is still low overall, buyers today have more options, and with that comes more negotiation power.

As a seller, that means you may see more buyers getting an inspection, requesting repairs, or asking for help with closing costs today. It’s not just that the number of homes for sale has grown this year. Buyer demand has also pulled back in light of higher mortgage rates.

As a result, pricing your house appropriately so you can catch the eyes of serious buyers is important. You don’t want to overreach with your price and deter buyers. At the same time, you don’t want to undervalue your home and leave money on the table.

Buyers have more options and are more particular about their investment since it costs more to buy a home given today’s mortgage rates.

As a result, you need to make sure your house shows well. This could include everything from staging the home, to making small cosmetic updates, tackling repairs, or undergoing renovations. For expert advice on how to quickly sell your house in a shifting market, let’s connect.

This advertisement is provided by Jennifer Bixby, the Broker for Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St. Jennifer can be reached at 402-721-9700 for answers to real estate questions or visit www.teambixby.com on the web.