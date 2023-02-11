Things have most definitely changed from this time a year ago. In the title business, we are allowed the opportunity to see purchase contracts of all sorts and from various agents. A year ago, all of those contracts looked exactly the same: offers over asking price, no seller paid costs, no inspections and appraisal gap coverage.

Today is a completely different story. Offers are still at listing price, but now we are back to seller concessions and whole home inspections, etc. Homes are also staying on the market longer giving buyers more time in their decision-making process.

Sellers can still move their homes quickly if they price them reasonably and realize they are still in a relatively good position in the market. Their homes may not sell in one day, however a couple of weeks on the market is still a short amount of time. It looks as if the market has become a level playing field once again and it is beneficial to both buyers and sellers. This could make for an amazing spring and summer in real estate and title!!

