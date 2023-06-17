Your home is one of your biggest financial assets.

Deciding to build your own home can feel a little unnerving if you don’t understand the process.

We’ve joined forces with 3 local builders to make your experience as simple and as exciting as possible. Here are the 5 simple steps to owning your new home at SunRidge Place.

Contact Your Don Peterson & Associates Realtor

Your Don Peterson & Associates Realtor will be your keystone throughout the process of building your home at SunRidge Place. They’ll keep you up to date on anything that needs to be done and answer any questions you may have from start to finish. Find your Realtor’s number at www.donpeterson.com/agents or just call 402-721-9700.

Pick Your Floor Plan

Choose from more than a dozen floor plans curated especially for SunRidge Place by our three local builders. Floor plans range from ranch, to multi level, to 2-story homes. All the homes at SunRidge Place include full basements. You choose your level of finish.

Reserve Your Lot

Your Don Peterson & Associates Realtor will help you choose and reserve your lot on Aurora Drive, Cottage Grove Lane, Dawn Drive or Thornbird Drive.

Pick Your Finishes

Granite, cabinet color, paint color and exterior and siding color. Oh, my! Once again, we’ve worked with the builders to make this painless! Each builder has put together groupings of their favorite, time tested, finishes. You choose the palate that you love, we’ll take care of the rest! Easy!

Move Into Your New SunRidge Place Home!

Your Don Peterson & Associates Realtor will keep everything on track as you move to closing day and move-in day! Congratulations on your brand new SRP home! Now go make some memories!