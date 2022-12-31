Your Home column: Do you need Title Insurance?

Lender’s Title Insurance is required (if you obtain a mortgage), but owner’s title insurance is optional. An owner’s policy can protect you against losing your equity and your right to live in the home if a claim arises after purchase. Even if you’re buying a new home, defects can exist because the land has had previous owners and the builder might not have paid all of its contractors.
Here are some of the issues an owner’s title policy can protect you against:
- Property survey errors
- Boundary disputes
- Errors on the property deed
- Building code violations by a previous owner
- Claims by an ex-spouse who didn’t sign off on the sale
- Forged documents
- Liens from contractors, taxing entities or previous lenders
- Encroachments
- Improperly recorded documents
