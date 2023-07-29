If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s important to know that while the peak frenzy of bidding wars may be in the rearview mirror, it is still very likely that you will come up against some multiple-offer situations.

To help ease your fears in today’s market here are a few things to consider when making an offer on a home.

1. Lean on a Real Estate Professional

It is important you have a trusted real estate agent who can support your goals and help you understand what’s happening in today’s housing market. Your agent will use their expertise to make sure you have all the information you need to move with confidence.

2. Get Pre-Approved for a Home Loan

Having a clear budget in mind is especially important right now given the current affordability challenges. The best way to get a clear picture of what you can borrow is to work with a lender so you can get pre-approved for a home loan.

3. Make a Fair Offer

It’s only natural to want the best deal you can get on a home. However, submitting an offer that is too low does have some risks. You don’t want to make an offer that will be tossed out as soon as it’s received just to see if it sticks. The expertise your agent brings to this part of the process will help you stay competitive and find a price that’s fair to you and the seller.

4. Trust Your Agent’s Expertise Throughout Negotiations

Over the past few years during the housing frenzy some buyers skipped home inspections or didn’t ask for concessions from the seller in order to submit the winning bid on a home. Fortunately, today’s market is different, and you may have more negotiating power than before. When putting together an offer, your agent will help you think through what levers to pull and which ones you may not want to compromise on.

If you’re looking to buy a home let’s connect today so you have an expert on your side who can help you make your best offer.

Content for this article is provided by KCM and Jennifer Bixby, the Broker for Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate. Jennifer can be reached at 402-721-9700 for answers to real estate questions or visit teambixby.com on the web.

This advertisement is provided by Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St.