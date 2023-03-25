A cosigner can be the difference between landing the apartment of your dreams and having to move on to that building that gives you the heebie-jeebies.

If you cannot qualify for a lease on your own, the landlord may ask for a cosigner — another adult who agrees to sign the lease with you. The cosigner won’t be expected to live with you or handle the day-to-day management of the rental and the lease, but they may be held responsible if problems arise. Most commonly, cosigners step in when your income may not qualify for the rental rate, or your credit score may not be satisfactory.

Finding a Cosigner

Often, tenants ask a family member or trusted friend to cosign for them. However, keep in mind that your cosigner will also have to submit an application and be put through a credit and background check. Any adult can submit an application to be a cosigner.

Potential Problems

If you run into problems, the landlord has the legal right to go after either you or your cosigner for money owed. If your time in the rental doesn’t go smoothly, the problems could put a strain on your relationship with the cosigner. Keep this in mind before asking a family member or friend to sign on to the deal.

The Upside of a Cosigner

Renting with a cosigner may not be ideal, but it does have benefits. On top of getting the apartment you want, you will have time to build a good relationship with your landlord. If everything goes well, your landlord will likely give you a positive reference and you may not need a cosigner for your next lease.

