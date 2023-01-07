Your Home column: How To Rent An Apartment With No Rental History

This is a common problem for first-time renters, since landlords are often wary of opening their doors to tenants with no record of paying rent. So if you’re young and/or have never rented your own place before, how are you supposed to convince a landlord that you’re a solid bet?

The main thing you need if you have no rental history? A stable income, which suggests you have the cash to funnel toward rent. In addition to proving you have money coming in to pay your monthly rent, there are other things that can strengthen your case.

1. A copy of your three latest pay stubs, proving your current income.

2. A signed letter from your place of work stating what your current salary/hourly wage is and how many hours you are guaranteed or projected to work in the future.

3. A recent copy of your bank statements, including savings and retirement accounts to show that you are financially stable.

4. A list of personal references that can vouch that you’re responsible and won’t become a headache for your landlord or the other tenants.

Additional Ways That Might Seal the DealIf you have a parent or other person who can co-sign a lease and guarantee rent, bring it up. If you used to pay rent to a family member, even if it’s a small amount, that’s a good thing to share. Ask the family member to write a letter that you can present to the landlord.

If you don’t have pets and don’t plan to have any during the time you’re renting, make that clear early on.

