The new “Charlotte” floor plan offered by Jeff Daniels is making it marks to be a show-stopper!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch will feature 1,432 sq ft. on the main floor, a 2-car attached garage, an open floor plan, drop zone with custom cabinets, a walk-in kitchen pantry, large island and lots of storage! Not to mention, this home will rock the curb appeal with a covered front porch and a cedar back deck!

Where is this home at in the process? The foundation is in and this floorplan is currently in the framing phase of construction and is scheduled for completion in August of 2023. When is it available to purchase? Right now! We are gearing up for a busy spring market and this home will go fast.

Connect with your local Don Peterson & Associates Realtor® to tour this home in person. You will fall in love! For more information on Phase 2 of SunRidge Place, to view all of our available floor plans and to get in the know with all of the buzz around our new East-Fremont subdivision, visit www.sunridgeplace.com.