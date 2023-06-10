Pet ownership is great for animals and people. Your pet will always be happy to see you when you come home. But when you rent, becoming a pet parent can be tricky.

If your lease doesn’t allow pets, it might seem like sneaking in a furry friend might be worth the risk, especially when the landlord rarely stops by, right?

However, keeping a pet without your landlord or property manager’s approval can lead to serious problems. If your pet causes any damage to the rental property, you can be held responsible for the cost of repairs.

Pet Removal

If your lease has a no-pet clause and you get a pet, your landlord will have the legal right to ask you to remove the animal from the property. If you want to keep your pet, you’ll have to move.

To move during your lease, you’ll have to break the lease and pay hefty penalties, sublet your rental, or work out an arrangement with your landlord to end the agreement early.

Notice & Eviction

Most landlords are willing to work with their tenants, even if you do break the lease, but some landlords won’t. If you’re caught sneaking in a pet, your landlord may have the right to evict you. If future landlords learn about your eviction history, that may make renting a difficult proposition in the future.

Adding a Pet the Right WaySneaking in a pet is tempting, but there is a better, more direct route: Just ask your landlord. If your landlord agrees, make sure to get your approval in writing. It’s always best to be upfront with your landlord about any pets you have — or are considering getting.