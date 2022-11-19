Your Home column: Spruce Up Your Apartment with Renter Friendly Décor

If you’re a renter, you probably know the pains of finding renter friendly decor. After all, you don’t want to make a mess or risk your landlord keeping your security deposit when you move. But thankfully, there are so many ways to add personality and style to your home, even if you’re living there temporarily.

Accent Rugs – When most renters think of renter friendly décor, they often forget about their flooring. An accent rug can change the entire appearance of a room and can make the space brighter, larger, or just more like home!

Tabletop Accents – When it comes to decorating, don’t forget the small tabletop accents. They’re a great way to show off your personality while adding more character to your apartment. This could be a pair of cute bookends, a fun lamp, or playful succulent planters. And if you ever get bored, you can just move the accents around to switch up your room’s design!

Wall Art – While hanging items on the wall might be tricky, it is not impossible! We always recommend our tenants use small nails to add your personal touches to walls as opposed to command strips or anything that can strip the paint. Adding your favorite piece of art or hanging an accent mirror can really make your rental feel more homey.

At the end of the day, everyone’s goal is to receive their security deposit back. By using renter friendly home decor, that is a great first start in leaving your unit in great shape upon move-out. If you ever have questions on what is allowed or not allowed when decorating your rental, do not be afraid to contact your property manager or landlord for advice.

