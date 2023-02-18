Renting your first apartment or house is a huge milestone — an exciting time to celebrate, for sure. But as a first-time renter, finding the perfect rental for your circumstances can be an ordeal.

How do you ensure a smooth process and minimal (or no) snags along the way?

1. Determine how much you can afford

One very important first step to finding the right apartment is deciding how much you can comfortably spend, based on your income. A good formula to help you determine what price range you should be looking in, is by dividing your monthly income by three. This is a standard guide that many property managers use as well when they look at tenant qualification.

2. Give yourself time to find a rental that fits your criteria

Finding an apartment can take anywhere from 30 to 90 days, depending on how competitive the local rental market is. To avoid “panic renting” or settling for any apartment, it’s best to give yourself enough time to view different rentals and find the best option.

3. Invest in renter’s insurance

States don’t require renters to have renters’ insurance, but some landlords may require it for their rental properties. The great news is that renters’ insurance helps protect you and your belongings while you are renting. Rental insurance costs an average of $18 per month; but providers vary in pricing, which also depends on the coverage level.

Having a plan is the best way to simplify your first rental experience. With these tips, you can feel well-prepared for the unexpected and increase the chances of being approved for your dream rental.

