Looking to rent an apartment? Join the club! With all the newbies renting, there are bound to be mistakes made along the way, especially while navigating the seismic shifts in an altered real estate market. To help, here are some of the things that today’s rookie renters often get wrong that can cost them, big-time. Peruse this list to make sure you’re aware of these common mistakes.

Not Checking Your Credit Score

While checking credit scores may not be the first thing on renters’ minds, it matters now more than ever. With more renters than available rentals, landlords are being more strict on creditworthiness. The good news is that all renters can easily check their credit through many free services like Credit Karma, which also provides information on ways to repair your credit if there are issues.

Not Having Your Rental Paperwork Ready

Many first-time renters make the mistake of thinking they’ll be able to look at apartments and later get their application materials together. But things move fast in the land of rentals today, and a landlord or property management company is not going to wait while you go home to get your paperwork in order. It is helpful if applicants complete a rental application ahead of time and have a few months of paystubs or bank statements ready to go.

Being aware of these two large steps of the renting process will help you be prepared when you start your rental search. If you have questions about how to get a step ahead in the process, contact the Don Peterson & Associates Rental Department for more information!