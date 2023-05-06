When you move into a place, it’s normal to want to make it your own. But renters walk a fine line between making themselves feel at home and making changes that will cost them their security deposit. Here are some upgrades that landlords hate—and will use your money to fix.

Painting

Let’s admit it. Not all of us are skilled painters, and a tenant’s creative color choice is often hard to cover. Landlords will use your security deposit to have your unit repainted, so think hard before you crack open the can of paint. Unless you receive written permission from your landlord or property manager, this is an update you want to stay away from.

Command Strips

We strongly encourage our tenants to hang pictures and mirrors to help make their place cozy, however, command strips are a huge red flag! Although it may seem as though you are doing your landlord a favor, command strips often rip paint off the walls. Small nails are the way to go when hanging things on your walls. Nail holes are much easier to patch and paint compared to a strip of missing paint.

These are the two most common items we see that ding a tenant’s security deposit. Before making any updates to your rental, be sure to consult your landlord or property manager. At the end of your lease, it is always the goal to receive your deposit back in full and be able to get a solid reference from your landlord!

This advertisement is provided by Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St. For rental property questions contact our Property Management Department at (402) 721-8171 or visit www.dparentals.com on the web.