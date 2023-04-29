Not many people truly understand the scope of using a power of attorney for real estate purposes. A power of attorney authorizes another person to make decisions concerning your property for you. The power of attorney is the “agent” and the person giving the power of attorney is the “principal.”

A power of attorney lasts until the principal dies, revokes the power of attorney or the agent is unable to act for you. The power of attorney must specifically state that real property is included in the agent’s decision making power. The power of attorney must be signed in the presence of a notary public in order to be valid in the state of Nebraska.

As for title insurance requirements when using a power of attorney, you must supply the underwriter with the following information: Why is the power of attorney being used? Where is the principal residing? Has determination been made as to the death, incompetence or insanity of the principal? How long ago was the power of attorney executed?

Since the title insurance company is insuring the real estate transaction, they want to make sure that every effort is being made by the principal to act on their own behalf if possible. Many claims have been filed over the years due to the negligence of agents using a power of attorney, most due to fraudulently executing real estate contracts.

Make sure to do your due diligence when dealing with a transaction using a power of attorney. When in doubt, please reach out to your title insurance agent and let us help you.

For examples or questions please reach out to your Dodge County Title & Escrow team for assistance at (402) 721-5833 or visit www.dcte.net on the web.