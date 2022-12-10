Your Home column: What Can a Property Management Company Do for You?

If you own a rental property and want help, a property manager can relieve you of a whole bunch of headaches. A property manager works for landlords, handling the day-to-day details of running a building. If you dream of collecting income from rental property but cringe at the idea of collecting rent or getting calls from tenants about burst pipes, a property manager could be well worth the money.

Responsibilities of Property Manager

Price your rent. Property managers will help you determine what the market value of your rental should be.

Market your property. Property managers generate leads through social media, advertising, and take all the calls on your available property(ies).

Vet tenants. Property managers use screening systems to find responsible renters. In addition to running a credit check, property managers screen tenant applicants by checking their criminal history, verifying their income and employment and contacting their previous landlords.

Handle emergency repairs. Most landlords do not want to take maintenance calls at all hours of the day. Property managers help by handling all of the work orders that tenants call in and well as getting the repair scheduled with a handyman or contractor.

Create monthly income reports and provide tax filing documents. These reports help you track your money so that you know how much is coming in and going out every month. Every year your property manager will send out your 1099s showing your income and expenses that you can hand right over to your tax preparer.

