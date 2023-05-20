When equipment fails, productivity is affected. That’s why equipment breakdown coverage is so important. Breakdowns come in many forms, including:

Also known as “boiler and machinery” coverage, equipment insurance protects you in the event of breakdowns caused by power surges, motor burnout, boiler malfunction and operator error. Equipment breakdown insurance covers all sorts of equipment – mechanical and electrical equipment, computers and communication equipment, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, boilers and pressure equipment. It also includes coverage for new technology.