When equipment fails, productivity is affected. That’s why equipment breakdown coverage is so important. Breakdowns come in many forms, including:
- A computer network damaged by a power surge.
- Problems with the electrical system.
- Mechanical issues with your production equipment.
What does equipment breakdown insurance cover?
Also known as “boiler and machinery” coverage, equipment insurance protects you in the event of breakdowns caused by power surges, motor burnout, boiler malfunction and operator error. Equipment breakdown insurance covers all sorts of equipment – mechanical and electrical equipment, computers and communication equipment, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, boilers and pressure equipment. It also includes coverage for new technology.
Equipment breakdown coverage can pay for:
- The cost to repair or replace the damaged equipment.
- Costs for time and labor to repair or replace the equipment.
- Business Income losses when a covered breakdown causes a partial or total business interruption.
- Other expenses incurred to limit loss or speed restoration.
- The cost to replace spoiled stock or materials.