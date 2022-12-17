Your Home column: What is replacement cost value coverage?

“RCV” covers the amount of money it would take to replace your current home — if damaged or destroyed — with the exact same home or a similar home in today’s market. The replacement cost is usually calculated in one of the two following ways:

The total, initial price tag paid for all items. The cost of physically building the home when it was purchased.

Some home insurance policies and endorsements also include coverage for replacing personal property that is damaged or destroyed, however RVC does not cover the value of the land your property is located on.

For example, say you purchased a new home for $350,000. That price likely included the cost of the lot it was built on and the cost of constructing the dwelling. If the lot was priced at $50,000 you only need to insure the cost of the home, which would be $300,000.

Replacement cost value is the most recommended coverage option, since it can help policyholders secure a living situation that closely resembles their previous home.

It’s generally recommended that you get a contractor or appraiser to evaluate your house’s replacement cost. They’ll know how to price the cost of the building’s construction materials (like granite, windows, or doors), any unique or valuable upgrades or additions, and determine your house’s fundamental value.

Sometimes the replacement cost is paid in two installments. First, the insurer will pay either the actual cash value or half of the replacement cost. Then, once repairs have been made and you can send documentation to the insurer, they will pay the remaining amount.

