Your Home column: Why is an insurance score important?

Insurance scores play a significant role in calculating the cost of your insurance premiums, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Insurance companies assess how much risk they incur to provide coverage to a customer. This expected cost, amongst other factors, is used to determine how much the company should charge a customer in premiums to avoid losing money.

The vast majority of insurers in the U.S. are private businesses and cannot survive without making a profit. Without the use of insurance scores, companies would have less accuracy in predicting a customer’s cost. To offset this increased margin of error, companies would likely need to raise the rates on all customers.

Insurers use several factors to determine your insurance score. Everything from payment history to outstanding debt to credit mix is calculated into your score. Each of these variables can be obtained from your credit report. Below are the most critical factors, as listed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The percentage shows how much of your insurance score is determined by each variable.

Payment history (40%), outstanding debt (30%), credit history length (15%), pursuit of new credit (10%), credit mix (5%).

Insurance scores range from good to bad. The higher your insurance score, the better an insurer will rate your level of risk in states where insurance scores are a rating factor. Insurance scores range from 200 to 997, with everything below 500 considered a poor score, and everything from 776 to 997 considered a good score.

So, what is a good insurance score? Anything over 775. However, please note all insurers have different underwriting standards for rating auto and home policies.

If you have questions or any other insurance needs feel free to reach out to Nik at DPA Insurance Services, 402-682-1691.