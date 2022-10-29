Your Home column: Why Winter Can Be The Best Time to Move

Relocating when it’s cold, dark, and possibly snowy might sound like more hassle than it’s worth—staying wrapped up by the fire might seem more appealing. But, while it can have its challenges, there are plenty of reasons why winter can be the ideal time to move.

Movers Have More Availability in Winter

Moving companies near you will be less busy during the winter months and offer greater flexibility on dates and timing. If you’re moving out of state, you might also find that your belongings arrive sooner than they would during the summer because the companies have a lighter schedule and fewer drop-offs.

You’re Less Likely to Break a Sweat

Loading and unloading your belongings on a frosty winter day might not sound appealing, but it’s a lot more pleasant than doing the same task on a scorching hot day. Trying to move furniture and boxes in the summer heat is not easy, and heat exhaustion is a real risk. When you move during the winter, you can pile on the light layers, and then remove them as you work up a sweat.

Winter Moves Are Often Less Expensive

The biggest reason to opt for a winter move is that it’s better for your budget. It’s an expensive process, and any ways you can save on moving costs is a major advantage.

Because moving companies are in much less demand during the winter months, they often offer reduced moving rates — sometimes as much as 20% to 30% less than in their peak months.

All in all, winter is not always the ideal time to relocate, but it can be more generous on your wallet. If you are considering making a move, consider all of the options and connect with the local experts in your area.

This advertisement is provided by Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E. 6th St. For rental property questions contact our Property Management Department at (402) 721-8171 or visit www.dparentals.com on the web.