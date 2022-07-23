Your Home column

We have recently completed our first handicap accessible home at SunRidge Place! The “Comisky” floor plan by builder KC Homes is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car ranch style home that features a split bedroom design. This home has been one of our most popular floor plans in SunRidge due to its open concept, admirable features and the ability to adapt this layout to be handicap accessible. Not only do our semi-custom homes offer customizable features such paint and trim, doors, lighting, flooring and exterior colors, but at an adjusted price, we are able to tweak your layout to fit your needs.

If you take a drive down Cottage Grove Lane, you will notice our most recently closed “Comisky” features a stylish exterior and a ramp leading up to the front door. Inside you would find widened doorways and extra handrails as you would see in other handicap accessible homes around town.

We are eager to put our remaining lots in phase 1 under contract, and we can do so by meeting many of your needs! Visit our website https://sunridgeplace.com/ to check out all available floor plans, builders and take a look at our most updated SunRidge Place plat.